Mayor Bowser Invites Residents to Commemorate Juneteenth 2023 in Downtown DC

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, June 19, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment, the Department of Parks and Recreation, the Mayor’s Office of African American Affairs, and the DowntownDC Business Investment District (DowntownDC BID) will host events for residents to commemorate Juneteenth. Juneteenth is a national holiday commemorating the date in 1865 when, more than two years after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, Union Troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas and announced that all enslaved people were freed.

“Juneteenth is a day we honor all those who struggled to ensure our freedoms,” said Mayor Bowser. “In DC, we not only celebrate our progress, we also keep fighting for full access to American democracy.”

Residents are invited to commemorate the holiday with family, friends, and community at the following events taking place on Juneteenth:

FITDC’s Juneteenth Health and Wellness Fair

Starting at 9 am, the District will host FITDC’s first-ever Juneteenth Health and Wellness Fair, in partnership with AETNA, at Franklin Park. Like all FITDC events, the Juneteenth Health and Wellness Fair is free to attend. Residents from across the District can enjoy an active morning of fitness programming with locally renowned FITDC instructors leading yoga and cardio dance sessions, as well as a health-conscious outdoor festival featuring a live DJ, food trucks, mini massages, group meditation sessions, astrology classes, nutrition sessions, aura photography, and a variety of vendors representing Black-owned businesses. To register for FITDC’s Juneteenth Health and Wellness Fair, visit HERE.

WHERE:

Franklin Park (1332 Eye Street NW)

Black Lives Matter Plaza Activation

Starting at 12 pm., the Juneteenth fanfare will continue on Black Lives Matter Plaza. The free activation will feature musical performances from Grammy nominated Go-Go band EU featuring Sugar Bear, Grammy nominated and ten-time Stellar-Award winner Anthony Brown, the Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band, The Image Band, along with other local musical performances. Quicksilver and DJ Sauce God will also go spin-to-win in a Battle of the DJs. Residents can also enjoy outdoor games, contests with prizes, a kid zone with activities for youth, live muralists, dancing, and more. The activation will also include a special “School Daze” 35th anniversary segment to recreate moments of the 1988 film by Spike Lee. HBCU students and alumni, along with sorority and fraternity members of the Divine Nine, will participate in the activation. To RSVP for the activation, email [email protected].

WHERE:

Black Lives Matter Plaza (800 16th Street NW)

In addition to the two District-sponsored events downtown, Don’t Mute DC will be hosting a “Conversation and Crank” Juneteenth panel at the newly opened Sycamore & Oak retail village on the St. Elizabeths East campus in Ward 8 at 2 pm.

On June 19, from sunset to sunrise, the District will light up the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge with red, yellow, black, and green colors.

Social Media:

Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos