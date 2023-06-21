Mayor Bowser to Launch DC into Summer and Highlight Offerings for Young Residents
(Washington, DC) – On Wednesday, June 21 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will be joined by students and community members to mark the end of the school year and launch into summer by using ‘Stomp Rockets’ from the Department of Parks and Recreation’s (DPR) Rocket Boost Camp. The Mayor and District officials will also highlight the District’s programming to keep young people safe, active, and engaged this summer.
DPR will showcase some of their summer programming available through their “Summer Boost Camps,” which combine learning acceleration with recreation.
The last day for DC Public Schools is June 22 and DPR’s Summer Camps and the Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP) begins on June 26. The Department of Employment Services (DOES) anticipates employing over 14,000 youth from across the District for six weeks through MBSYEP.
WHEN:
Wednesday, June 21 at 11 am
WHO:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Thennie Freeman, Interim Director, Department of Parks and Recreation
Dr. Lewis Ferebee, Chancellor, DC Public Schools
WHERE:
Raymond Recreation Center
3725 10th Street NW
*Closest Metro Station: Georgia Avenue—Petworth Metro*
*Closest Bikeshare: 10th Street and Spring Road NW*
