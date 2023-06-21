MDC offers free Discover Nature — Fishing lessons July 8 and Aug. 5 at Warsaw

Body

Warsaw, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer free Discover Nature — Fishing lessons and target archery instruction from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 8, at the Lost Valley Fish Hatchery at Warsaw. MDC will also offer fishing lessons and shotgun shooting instruction from 9 to noon on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the hatchery.

Discover Nature — Fishing lessons 1 and 2 will be offered at the July 8 session. Under the format, instructors teach about basic fishing gear, skills, and fish ecology. Then participants go fishing with help from MDC staff and volunteers. Skills taught will include how to cast with a rod and reel, how to bait a hook, how to handle fish, and proper knots for tying hooks and lures onto fishing line. The fishing will be at the hatchery education pond. MDC will also teach target archery skills at the session.

Discover Nature — Fishing lessons 3 and 4 will be covered at the Aug. 5 session. These lessons cover common Missouri fish and their habitats and life cycles. Instructors will teach advanced techniques and strategies for catching fish according to their habitat and changes through the seasons. Participants will become more familiar with fishing lures and a variety of tackle. Participants will also be able to learn shotgun skills and try out trap shooting at the session.

Individuals and families are welcome to attend. These lessons are open to participants ages 7 and older. Children must be accompanied by an adult. A fishing permit is not needed to participate in the lessons.

Registration is required for these sessions. To register for the July 8 lesson, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Pd. To register for the Aug. 5 lesson, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4PP.