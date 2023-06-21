Splash Beverage Group Enters Distribution Agreement with North Carolina’s Coastal Beverage Company

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced it has entered a distribution agreement with North Carolina based Coastal Beverage Company for three Splash Beverage brands, Copa di Vino, Pulpoloco and TapouT.



Coastal Beverage Company, headquartered in Wilmington, NC, was founded in 1960 with just six employees serving less than two hundred customers. Through organic growth and acquisition, Coastal Beverage now covers most of the North Carolina coastline, reaching 22,000 retailers in its territory with a broad spectrum of popular brands as wholesaler for Miller Coors.

“We are very pleased to join the Coastal Beverage network,” said Robert Nistico, Chief Executive Officer of Splash Beverage Group. “This territory has previously been uncovered for us, so it introduces a whole new population to Splash products. The North Carolina coast includes some of the fastest growing population centers in the state and we’re excited to introduce our brands to these potential new customers.”

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.:

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wines by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangrías, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drinks. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

www.SplashBeverageGroup.com

www.copadivino.com

www.drinksalttequila.com

www.pulpo-loco.com

www.tapoutdrinks.com

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Splashbeveragegroup.com

info@splashbeveragegroup.com

Elev8 New Media

info@elev8newmedia.com