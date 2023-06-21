Submit Release
DayDayCook Announces F1-Filing for NYSE Listing

Company Filed Form F-1 on June 16, 2023; Expected to Trade on NYSE under Ticker Symbol DDC

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DayDayCook (“DDC” or the “Company”), a leading content-driven food consumer brand, has filed a Form F1 for listing its Class A Shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Friday, June 16, 2023. The initial public offering (IPO) will result in DayDayCook becoming a publicly listed company. CMB International will be the lead underwriter of the proposed IPO, with The Benchmark Company, Guotai Junan International, EDDID Financial and Tiger Brokers acting as joint underwriters.

About DayDayCook – A Leader in Food Innovation

Founded in 2012, DayDayCook (“DDC”) is a leading content-driven consumer brand offering easy, convenient ready-to-heat (“RTH”), ready-to-cook (“RTC”), ready-to-eat (“RTE”) products. The company focuses on innovative and healthy meal solutions with a fast-growing omnichannel sales network in China and a strong online presence globally. The Group builds brand recognition through culinary and lifestyle content across major social media and e-commerce platforms, resulting in over 248,000 minutes of content created and over 24.5 million paid customers worldwide.

Media Contact:
Julian Law Wing Chung @ Jervois One Ireen Hung @ Jervois One
9620 2029 93029650
   
IR Contact:
Matt Blazei
CoreIR
516-386-0430		  


