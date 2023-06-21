PayTrace welcomes Tom Lizzio as Director of ISV Sales

B2B leadership expands with strategic partnership and embedded sales expertise

/EIN News/ -- Spokane, Washington, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayTrace, a leader in B2B payments technology, is happy to welcome Tom Lizzio as Director of ISV Sales. Lizzio brings a wealth of sales and strategic experience in the embedded payments industry, advancing PayTrace’s efforts to expand its ISV partnerships.

Lizzio’s record of growing a diverse channel portfolio of ISVs, VARs, and Buying Groups, while building strong sales teams, are clear standout talents that complement PayTrace’s strategy.

Prior to joining PayTrace, Lizzio worked in Senior Strategic Partnership Manager, Business Development, Inside Sales, Account Management, and Global Payments roles. His experience with developing embedded payments partnerships is fueling PayTrace’s current development of the ISV Partnership Program.

“I’m excited to leverage my background to help develop our ISV partner program,” said Lizzio. “I’m inspired to collaborate with partners who wish to grow and expand their offerings, and to share success stories about the innovative ways that embedded payments are impacting business growth.”

With a strong drive and a track record of exceeding targets in all roles, Lizzio is known for his motivation for success and collaborative leadership approach. Along with his strategic thinking and future business growth goals, he will add further value to PayTrace’s leadership team.

Formally launching its ISV Partnership Program in the summer of 2023, PayTrace continues to expand its strong foundation of B2B payments excellence and is growing both its partner and ISV communities. New ISV partnerships are already delivering successful process automations and profitable new revenue streams.

“Adding Tom to our team is a definite accelerator for PayTrace,” said PayTrace Senior Vice President of Sales, Lindsay Mowery. “Our ISV partnership program is already growing from his wealth of experience in embedded payments and his knowledge of partner needs in the market.”

ABOUT PAYTRACE

PayTrace Inc. is motivated by the challenge of delivering best-in-class technology, the highest level of partner services, and superior end-user experiences. We empower merchants, ISVs, and sales partners by offering high value SaaS technology solutions to businesses.

Processing just under $50B in the past year, PayTrace is committed to our partners, and to their customers, to deliver 5-star support and client services while providing comprehensive, easy-to-use payment solutions that lower processing costs through interchange optimization and increased security. For more information, visit paytrace.com.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN BANCARD

North American Bancard is re-imagining the payment experience. As a leading payment technology innovator, NAB has a diversified product platform that provides a modern end-to-end infrastructure to enable globally preferred payment types. NAB's superior solutions deliver seamless payments experiences in mobile, ecommerce, and in-store environments. Serving hundreds of thousands of businesses and with over $100 billion per year in electronic transaction volume, NAB delivers functional, feature-rich, and frictionless solutions for the evolving merchant economy. For more information, please visit northamericanbancard.com.

