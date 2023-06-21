Razrwing receives honorable mention at Smart Retail Tech Expo for their development of retail entertainment technology

Razrwing, a story based retail game utilizing accessories through the use of mixed reality technology with holographic capability, received a mention at the Smart Retail Tech Expo in Las Vegas.

Razrwing, a company revolutionizing wearable interactive entertainment technology, received an honorable mention at the Smart Retail Tech Expo in Las Vegas.

The expo is an annual event that aims to revolutionize the retail industry throughout the United States. The event brings together business owners from across the nation so they can make online and in store shopping a more enjoyable and tailored experience. At the expo, two awards are given out to businesses that have a significant impact on bringing about positive change in the industry. Receiving an honorable mention at such an event shows the impact Razrwing will have on the retail industry.

Razorwing is introducing an evolutionary state of retail entertainment technology as wearable interactive apparel enters the mainstream of the merchandising industry. The technology can be used for many different applications such as gaming and advertising. The company plans to fully optimize mixed reality and holographic technology compatibilities to create an experience within the new retail and entertainment technology industry.

The goal of Razrwing is to combine retail products along with basic and advanced gaming subscription models that enable the customer to engage in a socially interactive character driven retail game. Razorwing will offer different apparel for purchase that customers can buy in support of the video game story they are choosing to play. The game will revolve around telling stories around different subplots based on psychological and behavioral traits. Players will work in teams and choose one of the four of the story groups and six playable characters they want to defend and compete for points. The team with the most points will decide which storied merchandise will be featured in retail stores.

CEO of Razrwing Gian Ruggeri says the technology is connecting gaming to an open world interactive, wearable entertainment technology. Razrwing now has the ability to gamify the retail industry, connecting fashion functionality and apparel with the growing presence of mixed reality and holographic technology. This will in effect bring retail away from being seen as just a design craft and into something that can be interacted with in a fully digital and virtual space.

Razrwing is seeking investments from leading figures in the entertainment industry. The company already has relationships with some of the pioneers within the entertainment sector and investment would allow them to bring such people into the business itself.



“With the Razrwing wearable entertainment technology we are offering a new and exciting experience to the growing mixed reality spaces. Instead of only offering apparel as accessories and necessities in clothing we have developed a product with many benefits in addition to the Razrwing game,” says Ruggeri. “This can be a new way to advertise and draw in new customer bases for retail stores around the nation.”





