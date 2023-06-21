Konica Minolta’s Microsoft Azure-hosted Platform Automates Exchange of Healthcare Data

Connected Care Streamlines Manual Processes Related to Patient Intake, Care Coordination and Referral and Order Management

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce the launch of Konica Minolta Connected Care, a cloud-based workflow automation platform designed to streamline manual processes such as patient intake, care transitions and referral management across acute, post-acute and ambulatory care settings. The solution automatically converts unstructured data to structured, automates manual tasks in daily workflows, generates EHR records and reduces administrative burdens for healthcare organizations to improve revenue and expedite care. Konica Minolta Connected Care is hosted in Microsoft Azure and is available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

For many healthcare organizations, patent intake, referral management and care transitions involve manual tasks that rely on phone calls, fax and other outdated, paper-driven processes. Errors can easily be made in data entry, records get duplicated and referrals missed, resulting in negative impacts on patient care, lost revenue and valuable time wasted. All of this can create a poor patient experience, inefficient use of staff and provider time and revenue leakage.

Konica Minolta Connected Care seamlessly takes information from unstructured sources such as paper forms, fax, digital forms or online portals and converts it into structured data that can be reviewed, edited and approved by staff before being sent into an EHR. The platform leverages healthcare industry standard integration tools with workflow modeling, data recognition and extraction technologies together in a single cloud-delivered solution that offers healthcare automation to drive cost reduction and process improvement. Connected Care expedites patient transitions, optimizes referrals and order management and provides a better patient and service experience by enabling healthcare providers to:

Reduce Labor on Inbound Patient Data - By leveraging AI-driven technology to automatically transform unstructured data and populate EHR fields, Konica Minolta Connected Care drastically reduces staff burden while increasing productivity.

Eliminate Revenue Leakage - By closing gaps in manual, time-sensitive workflows, Konica Minolta Connected Care enables tracking of unresolved orders, reduces costly process delays and ensures healthcare providers will not experience missed referrals through human error.

Harmonize Disparate Systems – Konica Minolta Connected Care reconciles disparate data by feeding all unstructured data into a platform that converts it to structured data and integrates with the appropriate EHR fields.

"Konica Minolta continually strives to address the challenges faced by healthcare providers in regard to data management and exchange by introducing advanced digital transformation initiatives," said Navin Balakrishnaraja, National Practice Director – Healthcare IT Services, Konica Minolta. "Our new, cloud-based healthcare platform is designed to buy back productive time for care providers and administrative staff with a comprehensive solution that harmonizes disconnected systems, adapts to future needs and creates a positive patient experience."

The Microsoft Azure Marketplace is an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Konica Minolta customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome Konica Minolta Connected Care to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”

Thousands of healthcare organizations rely on Konica Minolta for the security, efficiency, innovation and quality that propels them into the future of healthcare. The company has assisted organizations across the country improve their ability to more securely and efficiently share patient information, especially in the post-acute, extended care community where technology adoption has not been as rapid as in the hospital and physician clinic segments. Learn more online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

