NFT Project Open Foodie Raises $500K in Seed Round

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 21, the NFT project Open Foodie announced a seed funding round of $500,000. Open Foodie is a Web3 creative-based cartoon food manufacturing lab, aiming to combine Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 technologies to drive the future development of the food industry. With the slogan "Feed the Hungry with Creativity," the company is creating a new Web3-based gourmet food brand IP.





Open Foodie, a groundbreaking Web3 NFT project focusing on the fusion of art, food, and technology, is set to bring innovative, community-driven art and culinary carnivals to ten global cities. Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore, Paris, Shanghai, Bangkok, Toronto, New York, and London will play host to these unique events that celebrate the endless possibilities in the culinary landscape.





At present, Open Foodie has released its first Genesis series - Bitcoin Foodie, with a total supply of 256 NFTs. Users who hold Bitcoin Foodie will receive airdrops of all subsequent Open Foodie BTC ecosystem assets, including the soon-to-be-issued BRC-20 Meme Token $f00d. Moreover, Open Foodie plans to launch its first game called "Foodie Drop" on the BRC-20 platform, with participating players having a chance to obtain $f00d and unlock various rewards within the Bitcoin ecosystem. More potential fun and engaging BTC games are currently in the works.

Crucial to Open Foodie's vision is its commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation across various domains, including animation, art, gaming, consumer activities, lifestyles, and communities. This dedication is set to perpetuate the development of a cutting-edge, creative-centric Web3 ecosystem, fostering new possibilities and explorations.

Notably, potential collaborations to explore future partnerships in the Web3 realm have recently emerged, highlighting the growing intrigue surrounding Open Foodie as a new pre-sale platform for its unreleased main series collection. As the project unfolds, Open Foodie is set to captivate a global audience with its unique blend of creative culinary experiences, visual arts, and blockchain technology, revolutionizing the culinary industry in an unprecedented manner.

The Open Foodie family is a multinational collaborative team from Hong Kong, Korea, Singapore, and Australia. The team possessed a wealth of experience in brand planning, food technology, financial technology, and Web3 NFT project operations before initiating the Open Foodie project, and held significant roles in NFT Marketplaces and several renowned NFT projects. The team confidently said, "We are extremely confident in finding the entry point between Web2 and Web3, breaking conventions and bringing unprecedented industry innovations!"

https://openfoodie.io/



