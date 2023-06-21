Advanced Empty Capsule Market is expected to reach worth US$ 1,856.1 Million, registering a CAGR of 7.4% by forecast 2033 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The rising demand for halal-certified products from countries with Muslim populations is fueling the demand for advanced empty capsules. Increasing demand for customized capsules within the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry is bolstering market growth. Increasing demand for vegetarian-based capsule within pharmaceutical companies is accelerating production, providing lucrative growth opportunities for the manufacturers

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Advanced Empty Capsule Market is predicted to be worth US$ 905.6 million in 2023 and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.4% by 2033. Demand initially expanded at a market CAGR of 7.3% between 2018 and 2022.



The projected growth of the Advanced Empty Capsule market is initially driven by the surging prevalence of chronic illnesses and an aging population. Moreover, the global market participants are likely to benefit from increased research and development efforts in the healthcare industry to enhance treatments.

Accelerated technological development and rising demand for in-home care surge the demand for Advanced Empty Capsules. Market revenue streams are likely to reach new heights when paired with other variables, like customized offerings.

Market growth comes with several challenges; for instance, the global market is anticipated to be restrained by the restricted supply of raw materials needed to produce empty capsules.

During the projected period, the social stigma associated with raw materials originating from animals is also anticipated to impact sales of Advanced Empty Capsules.

Top Highlights by FMI’s Analysis:

By 2033, the Advanced Empty Capsule market in the United Kingdom is likely to expand, with a CAGR of 5.1%.

By 2033, the Advanced Empty Capsule market in Russia is likely to expand, with a CAGR of 7.3%.

The Advanced Empty Capsule was significantly expanding, with a size of US$ 844.2 million in 2022.

In 2022, Europe expanded in the global Advanced Empty Capsule business with a share of 67.5%.

In 2022, Germany expanded significantly in the Advanced Empty Capsule business, with an expected share of 21%.

By 2033, India is projected to expand significantly in the Advanced Empty Capsule, with a share of 7.9%.

In 2023, Australia is likely to develop significantly in the Advanced Empty Capsule sector, with an expected share of 11.9%.

In 2022, the oral capsules segment expanded in the market with a significant share of 89.43% and is expected to hold a top spot in the market regarding product type.

Based on the raw material, the animal source segment dominated the industry in 2022, with a share of 66.58%.



Competitor's Winning Strategies:

Regional & local businesses and Advanced Empty Capsule start-ups are fiercely vying for market share and promoting innovation for sophisticated empty capsules. Constant quality control, product improvement, new launches, and strategic alliances are vital tactics these businesses use to keep themselves competitive. This is done to meet the rising demand for high-tech empty capsules worldwide.

Key Developments in this Market:

In May 2022, Capsugel introduced a white firm gelatin capsule devoid of titanium dioxide (TiO2-free), which satisfies the need for such meals in the European Union.

The Sheung brand created EmboCaps® on June 21, 2019. A rigid capsule called the Embocaps®LP+ was designed primarily to store liquids and fine particles. Several gelatin, vegetarian, and delayed-release versions of the Embocaps® LP+ are available.

Major Players are:

Capsugel (Lonza)

ACG Worldwide

Medi-Caps Limited

Sunil Healthcare Limited

Roxlor LLC

CapsCanada Corporation

Suheung Co., Ltd.

Bright Pharma Caps

STERIS Plc

Fuji Capsule Co. Ltd.

QUALICAPS



Key Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Oral Capsules Dry formulation Immediate-release capsules Delayed-release capsules Time-delayed release capsules Acid-resistant capsules Enteric capsules Liquid formulation

Inhalation Capsules



By Raw Material:

Animal Source Contract Type-A (Pork Skin Type-B Gelatin (Animal Bones & Calf Skin) Fish Bone Gelatin

Vegetarian-based HydroxyPropyl Methyl Cellulose (HPMC) Starch Pullulan



By Capsules Size:

Size "000" Capsules

Size "00" Capsules

Size "0" Capsules

Size "1" Capsules

Size "2" Capsules

Size "3" Capsules

Size "4" Capsules

Size "5" Capsules

By End User:

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical & Cosmetic

CROs

CMOS

