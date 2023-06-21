Weebit Nano announces participation at the Design Automation Conference (DAC) 2023

/EIN News/ -- HOD HASHARON, Israel, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT), a leading developer of next-generation memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, will demonstrate its production-ready resistive RAM (ReRAM) IP at the Design Automation Conference (DAC) 2023.



DAC, being held July 9-13 in San Francisco, Calif., is the premier event devoted to the design of electronic chips to systems. The conference offers training, education, exhibits and networking opportunities for designers, researchers, tool developers and IP vendors. The event is co-located with SEMICON West, North America’s premier exhibition and conference for the microelectronics supply chain.

Attendees of both DAC and SEMICON West can view two interactive demonstrations of Weebit ReRAM in Weebit’s booth #2224 at DAC. This includes a real-world demonstration of Weebit ReRAM IP in SkyWater Technology’s S130 process, and a demonstration of neuromorphic computing based on Weebit ReRAM.

Weebit ReRAM is an innovative, silicon-proven non-volatile memory (NVM) technology has ultra-low power consumption, excellent retention even at high temperatures, fast access time, high tolerance to radiation and electromagnetic interference (EMI), and numerous other advantages.

To arrange an in-person meeting with Weebit executives and technologists at DAC, email info@weebit-nano.com.

Design Automation Conference 2023

Exhibition Dates: July 9-13, 2023

Location: Moscone Center, San Francisco, Calif.

Weebit Nano Booth: 2224

Register for DAC: https://www.dac.com/Attend/Registration

Weebit ReRAM has been nominated for an Electronics Industry Award in 2023 for Embedded Solution Product of the Year. To learn more about the awards and cast your vote, visit: https://electronicsindustryawards.co.uk/vote.

About Weebit Nano Limited

Weebit Nano Ltd. is a leading developer of next-generation semiconductor memory technology. The company’s ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and lower power memory solutions in a range of new electronic products such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smartphones, robotics, autonomous vehicles, 5G communications and artificial intelligence. Weebit’s ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable and more energy efficient than those using existing Flash memory solutions. As it is based on fab-friendly materials, the technology can be quickly and easily integrated with existing flows and processes, without the need for special equipment or large investments. See www.weebit-nano.com and follow us on https://twitter.com/WeebitNano.

Weebit Nano and the Weebit Nano logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Weebit Nano Ltd. in the United States and other countries. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others.

Investors

Eric Kuret, Automic Group

P: +61 417 311 335

E: eric.kuret@automicgroup.com.au

Media – Australia

Tristan Everett, Automic Group

P: +61 403 789 096

E: tristan.everett@automicgroup.com.au

Media – US

Jen Bernier-Santarini, Weebit Nano

P: +1 650-336-4222

E: jen@weebit-nano.com