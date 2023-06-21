Franchise Marketing Systems Named a 2023 Franchising@WORK Bronze Award Winner by Franchise Business Review

Independent Survey Recognizes Franchise Marketing Systems for Outstanding Company Culture and Employee Satisfaction in the Franchise Sector

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise Marketing Systems was recently honored with the Bronze award by Franchise Business Review as part of the 2023 Franchising@WORK Awards. The awards recognize franchise companies with the highest employee satisfaction based on an independent survey. The list is available at https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/franchising-at-work/ Franchise Marketing Systems is an Atlanta-based franchise development firm founded by CEO Chris Conner. The company serves as an industry-leader, operating with an underlying mission to empower business owners through franchise expansion and consulting. Working through its in-house team and a solidified network of industry partners, Franchise Marketing Systems helps businesses develop their franchise models and ready each business for sales. Expert franchise consultants are also available to market and sell franchise concepts to potential buyers. Additionally, Franchise Marketing Systems provides guidance through franchise management services to ensure the continual success of franchise operations.Franchise Business Review (FBR), a market research firm that specializes in benchmarking satisfaction within the franchising sector, conducts surveys of corporate franchise employees, franchise supplier employees, and franchise owners’ employees across North America each year to determine their levels of engagement.FBR recently conducted the industry-wide Franchising@WORK Employee Engagement Benchmarking Study to provide aggregate data to help franchise companies understand how their company culture and employee satisfaction compare to others.Participants were asked core benchmark questions related to job satisfaction, engagement, skills and experience, management, brand leadership, and culture.Franchises that participated in Franchise Business Review’s employee engagement research were eligible for the Franchising@WORK Awards. FBR analyzed data from over 6,000 employees across nearly 180 franchise organizations, representing 40% corporate staff and 60% unit-level employees, to identify the finalists based on responses from their employees in eight key areas. Franchise Marketing Systems received the Bronze award in the Supplier category.“Employee engagement in the franchise sector consistently outperforms other sectors, and 2023 is no different,” said Eric Stites, founder & CEO of Franchise Business Review. “This year’s Franchising@WORK research showed that engagement among corporate franchise employees is higher than ever, up 4% over last year, with 86% of employees reporting their job is rewarding and satisfying, in contrast to overall data in the U.S. that puts employee engagement under 35%. This year’s award winners have demonstrated that they are focused on maintaining high levels of employee engagement, supporting employee well-being, and developing successful managers. We are proud to recognize these companies for dedicating the time and consistency to creating a culture that really moves the needle.”“It’s such an honor to be recognized by Franchise Business Review again this year. Our team continuously works hard to create an environment conducive to efficiency, teamwork, and celebration of one another’s accomplishments. I believe that this recognition shows that,” stated Conner.See the presentation of the 2023 Franchising@WORK research findings and awards here: https://vimeo.com/836916215?share=copy#t=20 About Franchise Marketing SystemsFranchise Marketing Systems is a full-service franchise development firm and has helped over 700 businesses grow through franchising. The company partners with clients in all industries, including service, retail, food service, fitness, and product distribution. For more information on how to franchise your business, visit www.fmsfranchise.com