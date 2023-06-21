Building on the Success of Its Award-Winning Consumer Personal Data Removal Offering, Optery Helps Businesses Thwart Employee and Executive Attacks with Optery for Business

Optery assists IT security teams with scrubbing employees’ personal information from the web to reduce threats to the business

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optery, the first company to offer a free service for finding your personal data on hundreds of data broker websites, announced today that it has launched Optery for Business - the only fully self-service employee data removal offering for businesses.

Optery for Business enables IT teams and cybersecurity staff to close a significant gap by removing employee and executive personal identifiable information (PII) from data broker websites. The unchecked availability and exploitation of this data makes businesses more vulnerable to online and offline attacks.

According to Verizon’s 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report , 82 percent of data breaches involve a human element, including phishing, social engineering or the use of stolen credentials. Reducing the likelihood of physical attacks is also a significant concern for businesses - many utilize Optery with the primary motive being the scrubbing of executives’ home addresses from the web.

Optery’s automated opt out software removes personal information from the internet to reduce the attack surface area for phishing, social engineering, harassment, fraud and doxxing. Optery was awarded " Editors' Choice " by PCMag.com as the most outstanding product in its category for two years running in 2022 and 2023.

One company using Optery for Business is executive protection company GS1 Security. Ernie Garcia, President at GS1 Security said, “Our team looks critically at closing every potential security gap possible for our clients both in the online world and in the physical world. Optery is a critical component of our holistic approach allowing us to quickly scan and remove personal identifiable information from the web for our clients. GS1 Group chose Optery for its breadth of coverage and ease of deployment and for the before and after screenshots proving the information has been taken down.”

Optery is the only company to offer a free report with dozens of screenshots showing where a person’s personal information is being posted online, and for paying customers Optery provides before and after screenshots and deep links documenting where profiles have been removed. In addition to serving businesses, the company also offers the service to individuals and families; tens of thousands of users rely on Optery to prevent attacks and keep their personal data off the internet.

“Business exposure to physical and digital attacks is growing rapidly, and much of it stems from the free flow of personal information on the internet,” said Lawrence Gentilello, CEO and founder of Optery. “Optery makes its customers’ personal information much harder to come by, frustrating attackers and making a business a less attractive target than unprotected businesses whose employee personal information flows unchecked on the web. We’re excited to introduce this industry-leading solution to businesses concerned with removing employee personal information from the internet.”

Optery has completed its AICPA SOC 2 security audit and offers Single Sign On (SSO) and System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM) integration and account provisioning options to businesses. Business plans can be purchased month to month, or on yearly subscriptions, and range from $3.99 per person, per month to $249 per person, per year. Businesses can create a free Optery for Business account in seconds, and after adding a credit card can run up to 5 free Exposure Reports to assess team members’ exposures at https://business.optery.com/signup .

