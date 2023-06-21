Smart for Life Releases Corporate Video on Roger Conley Wood

Video Represents Latest in the Company’s “Director’s Forum” Series – Observations from the Company’s Independent Directors

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globe Newswire – Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a high growth global leader in the Health & Wellness sector marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide, announced that it has released a video interview with Roger Conley Wood, an independent director on Smart for Life’s Board.



“We are pleased to release our latest corporate video on Roger Conley Wood,” stated Darren Minton, Smart for Life’s Chief Executive Officer. “Roger has been an indispensable member of our board since we first went public on Nasdaq. His deep knowledge and dedication to product design and brand identity for global brands such as Reebok, Motorola and the Hearst Corporation represents an impressive body of work. Recently, Roger has been exploring the role of data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence in the design of consumer goods and services, in addition to employing predictive analytics to determine which celebrities are most capable of carrying a successful brand. We look forward to leveraging Roger’s knowledge as we continue to expand our brand portfolio through accretive acquisitions in the health and wellness space.”

The “Director’s Forum” represents a video series featuring the independent members of Smart for Life’s board of directors, their backgrounds and their individual views on the Company and its growth strategy. This installment highlights Roger Conley Wood, a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience serving in C-level positions with various technology and consumer product businesses and one of Smart for Life’s independent directors since February 2022.

The Smart for Life “Director’s Forum” video featuring Mr. Wood can be found here: www.smartforlifecorp.com/2023/06/20/video-smfl-director-roger-wood.

About Roger Conley Wood

Mr. Wood has been a member of Smart for Life’s board of directors since February 2022. Mr. Wood is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience serving in C-level positions with various technology and consumer product businesses. He is currently Chairman of Conley Holdings, a private family company with interests in Homebuilding, Fashion, Training & Education, Pet Care, Media & Entertainment and Personal Care sectors. He served as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of Blue Bear Brands, a marketing consultancy specializing in predictive analytics and machine learning, from 2014 to 2020. He previously held senior management positions with Hearst Corporation, Orca Payments, Amobee Media, Willis Group, Reebok International, Omnipoint Voicestream and Motorola. He has served on the board of directors of numerous private companies and the board of trustees for the Wardlaw-Hartridge School, Global Alumni Board of Harvard Business School, Junior Achievement and the British American Business Council. Mr. Wood obtained his B.A. in Marketing and Statistics from Morehouse College and his Master’s in Business Administration from Harvard University.

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness. Structured as a publicly held global holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues by the fourth quarter of 2026. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company currently operates five subsidiaries including Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, GSP Nutrition/Sports Illustrated Nutrition and Ceautamed Worldwide/Greens First. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

Investor material and a Fact Sheet with additional information about Smart for Life is available at: www.smartforlifecorp.com/investor-center.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Smart for Life’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although Smart for Life believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Smart for Life does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. No assurances can be made that Smart for Life will successfully acquire its acquisition targets. In addition, Mr. Wood’s views contained in the accompanying video are his own and not intended as investment advice. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause Smart for Life’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

SMFL@crescendo-ir.com