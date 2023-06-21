The Intrepid Guide’s Michele Frolla Launches ItalianLessonsOnline.com

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Intrepid Guide is an award-winning travel and language learning website where you’ll find detailed destination guides, language learning tips, self-paced language courses and travel phrase guides to help you plan your next trip abroad.

With thousands of readers and students and a popular newsletter, the website’s creator, Michele Frolla, has now launched Italian Lessons Online, where prospective students can utilize her unique 80/20 method to learn Italian anytime, anywhere and on any device.

Intrepid Italian

By learning the local language, you can now have more authentic travel experiences without having to undergo months of frustrating study. Experience Italy without being treated like a tourist by choosing from a series of engaging and confidence-building online Italian language courses from Italian Lessons Online.

With the promise of helping her students reach basic conversational Italian in as little as 2 weeks, Michele Frolla from the The Intrepid Guide is committed to providing those planning to travel to Italy with local tips and important day-to-day phrases, so they can avoid tourist traps, make new friends and create unforgettable memories.

For those looking to reach fluency, Michele’s suite of courses cater to absolute beginners right through to intermediate B1 learners. Michele offers a variety of online video courses that break down the Italian language into easy-to-learn, digestible building blocks that can be used when speaking with Italians both at home or during your next trip to Italy.

Italian Lessons Online offers several online self-paced video courses with lifetime access, providing a complete pathway to fluency. Courses include:

Intrepid Italian for Travel (A 2-week starter course for absolute beginners)

Intrepid Italian for Beginners (A1)

Intrepid Italian for Advanced Beginners (A2)

Intrepid Italian for Intermediates (B1)

and more.

125 Basic Italian Phrases For Travel You Need To Know

Not sure where to start? This guide features the essential Italian phrases you should know before you travel to Italy so that you can confidently connect with locals, avoid overpriced tourist traps all while becoming “Italian travel fluent”.

Michele walks you through how to pronounce core vocabulary (and what words you should never mispronounce), as well as the basic rules of the Italian alphabet, greetings, and the most commonly used phrases that will make your time in Italy easier, more authentic and memorable.

What Is The Best Way To Learn Italian?

Italian Lessons Online provides readers with an in-depth guide that lists the best ways to learn Italian, such as finding out what your learning style is with a simple test, where to find the best language learning resources, and how Michele learned Italian as an adult using a variety of tried and tested techniques.

One of Michele’s recommended strategies is by creating what she calls a “memory hook” to remember essential phrases and vocabulary by following three simple steps. These are:

Revise – Train your memory by looking at each new word and then repeating it out loud. If you continue to do this every day (adding a few new words each time), this repetition will help you remember the words faster and help bring these new phrases into your active Italian vocabulary. Remember – Once you’re familiar with these words and phrases, the next step is to create a “memory hook”, where you find a common link between the word or phrase you want to learn and something that you already know. For example: The Italian subject pronoun he is lui (pronounced loo-ee), and she is lei (pronounced lay), so your memory hook could be King Louis and Princess Lei a. Using a link helps you recall the new learned term because your “memory hook” is connected to something you already know well. Writing – The last step is writing down these new words and phrases so that you reinforce what you’ve learned, therefore commiting it to your long-term memory.

Michele understands the investment that learning a language costs (both in terms of time and money) and has also included a helpful checklist for learners to compare different Italian courses online so that they can be sure they are reaping the benefits.

More information

To find out more about Italian Lessons Online and to see Michele’s complete list of online courses, please visit her website at https://italianlessonsonline.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/the-intrepid-guides-michele-frolla-launches-italianlessonsonline-com/

Italian Lessons Online https://italianlessonsonline.com/ pr@italianlessonsonline.com