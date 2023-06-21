Compression Socks Market is Projected to Attain US$ 1.09 Billion at 4.7% CAGR by 2033 | Fact.MR Analysis

Rising cases of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) due to obesity are predicted to boost demand for compression socks in the United States.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Compression Socks Market will be worth US$690.72 million in 2023. The market for compression socks is expected to be worth US$1.09 billion, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% by the end of 2033.



Compression socks are expected to become more popular as people become more aware of their advantages over other types of footwear for treating venous reflux, reducing leg and foot volume, and hypertension. Compression socks are frequently used in orthopedic surgery to minimize swelling, lessen discomfort, and hasten functional recovery.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3519

Key Companies Profiled

Juzo Inc.

SIGVARIS Group

Medtronic Plc.

Essity Aktiebolag

3M Company

Sanyleg S.R.L.

Santemol Group Medikal

Calzificio ZETA S.R.L.

Medi GmbH & Co. KG

Thuasne SAS

Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

There has been a growing awareness among individuals about the benefits of compression socks, such as improved blood circulation, reduced leg fatigue, and prevention of various medical conditions. This increased awareness has led to a higher demand for compression socks in various geographies such as North America. Moreover, the aging population in North America has been a significant driver for the compression socks market. As people age, they become more susceptible to conditions like varicose veins, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and edema. Compression socks are often recommended by healthcare professionals to manage these conditions, leading to increased adoption.

Chronic diseases, such as diabetes and obesity, are on the rise across the globe. These conditions often result in circulatory problems and swelling in the lower extremities. Compression socks are effective in managing these symptoms and are increasingly being prescribed by healthcare providers.

Athletes and fitness enthusiasts are commonly using compression socks to enhance performance, reduce muscle fatigue, and improve post-workout recovery. This trend has significantly contributed to the growth of the compression socks market.

Many individuals in established countries such as US have jobs that require prolonged periods of standing or sitting. Professionals such as healthcare professionals, retail workers, airline staff, and office workers often involve long hours on their feet or in sedentary positions. Compression socks are used to alleviate leg fatigue, prevent swelling, and reduce the risk of conditions like deep vein thrombosis (DVT) associated with prolonged sitting or standing.

Vital indicators shaping the future of the industry

Advancements in textile technology and manufacturing processes will influence the future of compression socks. Innovations in materials, such as the development of advanced compression fabrics with enhanced moisture-wicking properties and breathability, will contribute to the market's growth. Additionally, the integration of smart features, such as sensors for monitoring vital signs or incorporating graduated compression in wearable devices, may also impact the market.

Continued research and development activities in the field of compression therapy will shape the future of compression socks. Ongoing studies to explore the effectiveness of compression therapy for various medical conditions, as well as advancements in understanding the physiological benefits of compression, will provide insights that can drive market growth. New findings and scientific evidence supporting the use of compression socks will influence consumer perception and increase their adoption.

The state of the healthcare infrastructure in various geographies such as North America will have an impact on the compression socks market. Adequate access to healthcare facilities, including clinics and hospitals, will ensure that individuals with medical conditions requiring compression therapy can receive proper diagnosis and prescription of compression socks. The availability of healthcare professionals who are knowledgeable about compression therapy will also contribute to the market's growth.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3519

Challenges hindering the market growth

Despite growing awareness about the benefits of compression socks, there is still a considerable portion of the population that remains unaware of their advantages. Limited knowledge about compression therapy and its applications can hinder the market's growth as potential consumers may not recognize the need for or understand the benefits of compression socks.

Compression socks can be relatively expensive compared to regular socks. The higher manufacturing costs associated with specialized compression fabrics, as well as the inclusion of graduated compression technology, can result in higher retail prices. The cost factor can deter price-sensitive consumers from purchasing compression socks, limiting the market growth.

How competition influences the market

Competition encourages companies to innovate and differentiate their compression socks. Manufacturers invest in research and development to create new materials, designs, and features that provide unique benefits to customers. The need to stay ahead of competitors can drive advancements in compression technology, leading to improved product performance and increased customer satisfaction. For instance, Thusane SAS is a leading manufacturer that acquired Knit-Rite Inc. along with its Therafirm division, which is working to offer compression products that include compression socks.



For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3519

Segmentation of Compression Socks Industry Research

By Product Type: Standard Graduated

By Application: Deep Vein Thrombosis Chronic Venous Disorder Diabetes Wounds

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies & Drugs Stores Online Sales

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Sports Compression Market: The sports compression clothing market valuation is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5% and reach US$ 7.2 Bn by 2032 end. As of 2022, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 4.5 Bn.

Knitted Fabrics Market: The global knitted fabrics market is estimated to be worth US$ 27.99 billion in 2023. Demand for knitted fabrics is forecasted to rise at a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$ 46.03 billion by the end of 2033.

Smart Clothing Market: The global smart clothing market through 2032, registering an impressive valuation of US$ 23.28 Billion. By 2026, the market is projected to reach US$ 7.63 Billion, amid extensive uptake by professional sportspersons and the healthcare industry, the latter of which is expected to be an important beneficiary, accounting for 30% revenue.

Baby Cloth Diaper Market: The global baby cloth diaper market is estimated at US$ 5.98 billion in 2023. Worldwide demand for baby cloth diapers is forecasted to rise at 5.1% CAGR and reach a market value of US$ 9.83 billion by the end of 2033.

Decompression Toys Market: According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the decompression toys market is set to witness steady growth at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The growth in competition and hectic lifestyle has led to distorted work-life balance of several people.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Connect to Author: Mr. Yash Pathak

Email : yash@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube