In-Space Manufacturing Leader Space Forge Hires Managing Director of New U.S. Operations

Andrew Parlock Reinforces Company's Strategic Positioning with Commercial Space and Defense Sectors

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.K.-based in-space manufacturing leader Space Forge has announced that it recently hired space industry and business development veteran Andrew Parlock as Managing Director of the company’s newly launched U.S. manufacturing operations.



Space Forge, which is pioneering space-based super materials manufacturing, made headlines in April when it publicized its strategic decision to expand and strengthen its manufacturing partnerships, capitalizing on growing U.S. interest in super materials, especially for the semiconductor industry. Space Forge intends to manufacture in orbit advanced materials for semiconductors, alloys, and biological materials.

Parlock, who has more than 25 years of experience in delivering complex solutions to clients in industry sectors including government, defense, and commercial, is recognized for his extensive experience in corporate growth strategy in the commercial space and defense sectors. He was most recently Director of New Business at ICEYE, a leader in radar satellite imagery. In this role, he established and expanded ICEYE's commercial presence and partnerships across the Department of Defense (DoD) and intelligence markets in the U.S., and supported international efforts with various DoD combatant commands, the intelligence community, and other strategic international partners.

Parlock was also a former Senior Account Manager for Space Resiliency and Advanced Programs at Northrop Grumman Space Systems, where he focused on developing and delivering advanced space-based technologies for the American and international defense and security markets.

Josh Western, CEO and Co-Founder of Space Forge, said, “Andrew is a rare find. I am incredibly excited to be working with him on establishing Space Forge Inc. Andrew's background across microelectronics, satellites, and serving defense and civil clients is the perfect blend for the way we are building our capabilities. Welcome!”

Parlock’s professional experience includes development of new business in both domestic and international markets. He has extensive operations, management, and strategic consulting expertise, having delivered complex solutions to clients across the globe not only in the space industry but also in the areas of cyber intelligence and national security. Parlock has also previously served as Business Development Manager for both Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, Senior Marketing Manager for Battelle, and Vice President of Business Development for Data Computer Corporation of America (DCCA).

“The groundbreaking work that Space Forge is doing isn’t just centered around small-sat technology. This is a company that’s innovating across the entire space value chain with the vision and intent to lead a clean industrial revolution and positively impact humanity in the process,” noted Parlock. “This is a vision that resonates with me, and I look forward to helping the team fuel that change.”

Though Space Forge currently has administrative offices in Washington, D.C., the company is still considering multiple locations for its U.S. operations, comprising its headquarters, facilities for manufacturing and refurbishment, and research and development for advanced materials, spacecraft, and semiconductors. The company is strongly considering locations within easy commuting distance to the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, and nearby launch facilities are also factoring into the equation.

Parlock is currently based in Baltimore, Md., where he has served for seven years and counting as a volunteer regional advisory board member, mentor and instructor for the national technology nonprofit NPower Baltimore. The organization creates pathways to economic prosperity by launching digital careers for military veterans and young adults from underserved communities. Parlock’s work developing and mentoring young talent led to his receipt of the Greater Baltimore Committee ‘Bridging the Gap Achievement Award’ in 2021.

About Space Forge

Space Forge Ltd is on a mission to lead the clean industrial revolution by harnessing space. The company is developing fully returnable satellites that are designed for manufacturing next generation super materials in-space. In creating a reliable return, Space Forge will advance the expansion of the microgravity market for premium research and development applications by lowering the barriers to entry. The company is focused on R&D initiatives where dedicated return from the space environment can add a significant benefit, or overcome obstacles found terrestrially, to unlock new value and innovation.

Website: https://www.spaceforge.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Space_Forge

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/space-forge-ltd

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/space_forge/

Media Contact:

Meredith Schweitzer

The Riotmind Agency

meredith2@theriotmind.agency

(347)689-9196