Kandji Brings Okta Device Trust to Apple Devices with New Integration

Kandji’s Industry-Leading Apple Device Management Solution Combined with the Okta Identity Engine Delivers Superior Compliance and Security to Empower the Hybrid Workforce

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandji , the Apple device management and security platform, today announced a new integration with leading independent Identity partner, Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA). Kandji’s latest integration with Okta Device Trust ensures Apple devices are compliant with access policies before allowing access to Okta-secured SaaS applications, allowing organizations to protect corporate resources.



Now that working from anywhere on any device is the new norm, it is imperative that endpoint devices accessing corporate applications are secure and compliant. Together, Kandji and Okta Device Trust enable organizations to implement a Zero Trust security model by only allowing managed devices access to Okta-integrated applications. Kandji’s integration with Okta Device Trust is built on top of the Okta Identity Engine and adds a layer of security and compliance to establish trust at the device level.

“Hybrid work continues to gain traction, with 41% of U.S. workers still embracing this model. As a result, endpoint device management has become increasingly essential for organizations to remain secure and productive,” said Adam Pettit, CEO at Kandji. “Combining Kandji’s comprehensive device management platform and endpoint security solutions with Okta’s industry-leading cloud Identity and access management technology provides organizations with unparalleled security across their Apple fleet.”

Kandji’s integration with Okta provides a complete, end-to-end solution to determine device trust. Once Okta Device Trust is configured, Kandji automatically manages the creation and distribution of all required settings, configuration profiles, and trust certificates. When end users register their devices with Okta via the Okta Verify app, the device will appear as managed in the Okta Universal Directory. The trusted device will now qualify for secure access to applications through Okta.

To learn more about Kandji’s integration with Okta Device Trust visit https://support.kandji.io/support/solutions/articles

Helpful Links

Learn more about Kandji's Device Management

Read Kandji Customer Stories

Read the Kandji Blog

Follow Kandji on Twitter

Follow Kandji on LinkedIn

Follow Kandji on Facebook

About Kandji

Kandji is the Apple device management and security platform. Kandji empowers companies to manage and secure Apple devices in the enterprise and at scale. By centrally securing and managing your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices, IT and InfoSec teams can save countless hours of manual, repetitive work with features like one-click compliance templates and more than 150 pre-built automations, apps, and workflows. Learn more at http://www.kandji.io .