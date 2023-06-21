PRIDE Industries Receives National Recognition as a 2023 Top Veteran-Friendly Company

The nonprofit social enterprise is awarded Best of the Best by U.S. Veterans Magazine.

/EIN News/ -- Roseville, Calif., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For a third consecutive year, PRIDE Industries has been named one of the nation’s Best of the Best Top Veteran-Friendly Companies by U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM). The distinction publicly recognizes those entities that go above and beyond in their support of our nation’s former military personnel. With an eye on veteran employment, the publication’s annual review evaluates the nation’s employers, initiatives, government agencies, and educational institutions.

“We strive to encourage companies to open up employment, business and supplier opportunities within the federal government and corporate America for veterans, transitioning service members, service-disabled veterans, spouses and veteran business owners,” said Mona Lisa Faris, President and Publisher at U.S. Veterans Magazine.

PRIDE Industries recognizes that the experience veterans gain serving our country makes them valuable employees. The company currently employs hundreds of veterans in all areas of the organization and has provided support and services to thousands more in the form of job coaching, vocational instruction, and employment placement assistance.

“PRIDE Industries offers U.S. veterans a welcoming and supportive environment as they work to reach their career goals,” said Tim Young, Vice President, Talent Management at PRIDE Industries. “We are honored by this recognition and remain ever vigilant in our resolve to network with community partners to recruit military veterans.”

Resources for veterans include PRIDE Industries’ one-of-a-kind I AM ABLE employment helpline [(844) 426-2253], a Veteran Employee Resource Group (ERG), and a Military Skills Translator tool that helps veterans match their skills and talent to a civilian career. In addition, PRIDE Industries can help veterans access paid internships as well as mentoring and training programs. And to help other companies increase their hiring of diverse candidates, including military veterans, the company provides recruiting services.

“We appreciate all the men and women who bravely served our country,” said Young. “It is our honor to provide our veteran heroes, active-duty spouses, the guard and reserve soldiers, and their families with employment opportunities. Thank you to U.S. Veterans Magazine and to all of our veteran referral partners.”

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.

About U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM)

The mission of the U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM) is simple: to open up immediate, lucrative employment, and business and supplier opportunities for veterans, transitioning service members, disabled veterans, and veteran business owners within the federal government, as well as corporate America. In turn, we link companies and government entities to qualified career and business candidates from the ranks of the nation’s veterans. We provide the latest, most important veteran news, covering virtually every industry, business, and profession. This includes up-to-date statistics on workforce diversity, as well as business-to-business trends. We offer both recruitment and business opportunities, along with accurate, timely conferences and event calendars. And just as importantly, we spotlight inspiring role models and notable mentors. USVM is a WBENC and DOBE-certified company. Learn more. at https://usveteransmagazine.com

Kat Maudru PRIDE Industries 19167534339 kat.maudru@prideindustries.com