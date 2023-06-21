America’s Future GET IN THE FIGHT Campaign to Help End Child Exploitation & Trafficking Kicks Off in Florida, August 17

The GET IN THE FIGHT campaign is an education and awareness effort to establish community-based networks of informed citizens in every state across America.

NORTH PORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- America’s Future, Inc., a national leader in the fight to preserve individual rights, promote American values and traditions, and protect the nation’s Constitutional Republic, announced that it will launch its GET IN THE FIGHT nationwide education and awareness campaign to help end child exploitation and trafficking on August 17, 2023, in Sarasota, Florida. The campaign includes a statewide summit and series of training programs and is part of its Project Defend & Protect Our Children (PDPC) initiative to establish a network of community-based steward-leaders for children across the country to help prevent and end child exploitation and trafficking in America.Headlining the August 17th summit from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. will be General Mike Flynn, America’s Future Board Chair, and Award-Winning, Investigative Journalist Lara Logan, America’s Future Board Director and member of the PDPC Advisory Board. Ms. Logan will moderate the summit panel discussion, featuring members of the PDPC Advisory Board who, together, represent decades of dedicated street-level experience helping prevent child exploitation and trafficking and working with victims and survivors in the areas of rescue and recovery. The summit will be held at the Sarasota Fairgrounds Potter Building, 3000 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34237. For more details and to register, click here The series of Florida training programs for parents and caring adults and professionals in the real estate and home appraisal industries as well as first responders, are scheduled through the fall and includes a six-day “Fight Child Sex Trafficking Comprehensive Equipping Course,” offered in collaboration with the Association for the Recovery of Children. All training programs will be held in the Ken Clark Building on the Sarasota Fairgrounds. For details about each program and to register, visit the GET IN THE FIGHT page on America's Future website.“There is no greater fight in our society than to rid this country, in fact, the world of the evil predators that seek to harm our children,” said Mary O’Neill, Executive Director of America’s Future. “We must not be silent. Children are the future of America. Now is the time to get in the fight for your community, for our nation. I urge people to attend the summit on August 17th, sign-up for our training programs, and join the PDPC community network to help end the war on children.”Among the GET IN THE FIGHT summit speakers and members of America’s Future PDPC Advisory Board include Tara Lee Rodas, HHS whistleblower who exposed government-sponsored, taxpayer-funded child trafficking at the southern border; Bazzel Baz, founder and president of the Association for the Recovery of Children (ARC); Tina Baz, ARC Human Trafficking Program Director; Silvia Almond, President of S.O.A.P. (Save Our Adolescents From Prostitution; Liz Crokin, investigative journalist, author, and producer; Lynze Piper-Loomis, overcomer and author of I Am Silent No More; Mike Smith, film producer and director of Out of Shadows; Brian Gamble, CIO of O’Keefe Media Group, and Attorneys Ben Moore, a partner with Kinney & Moore, PLLC, Alicia Kutzer, a founder and partner with Kutzer Law Firm LLC, and Constitutional Lawyer William “Bill” J. Olson.For further information about America’s Future, the PDPC initiative, and the GET IN THE FIGHT Florida State Summit 2023 & Training Programs, visit www.AmericasFuture.net ABOUT AMERICA’S FUTURE, INC.Founded in 1946, America’s Future, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to protecting the individual rights of every American and our Judeo-Christian values that make America exceptional. We do our work through educational and informational initiatives, strategic partnerships, communications, and networking opportunities that empower Americans to get involved in the fight to preserve the American way of life, now and for generations to come. For information, visit www.AmericasFuture.net