Attorney and Best-Selling Author George McCranie and daughter Margaret McCranie, Join Abundance Studios™ As Producers

ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Best-Selling Author and attorney George McCranie and his daughter Margaret McCranie, have signed on to join Abundance Studios™ as Producers. George and Margaret understand the value of storytelling, and the compassion and focus George brings to every venture, he will be an asset to the studio and offer a unique perspective in relation to the films Abundance Studios™ is creating.

Abundance Studios™ has two films in development for its 2023 slate along with season 2 of Nick Nanton's Amazon Prime series, 'In Case You Didn't Know.' The feature documentary 'Hero' is currently in production and will feature four leads, including former U.S. Marine turned Hollywood movie star, Remi Adeleke, and America's Got Talent 'Golden Buzzer' winner Mandy Harvey, who lost her hearing at the age of 18 and UFC Champion, Dominick Cruz. The second documentary in production will feature the non-profit organization CreatiVets, which works to empower wounded veterans to heal through the arts and music. Principal photography will kick off in March 2023 in Nashville. Lastly, Season two of the Amazon Prime series, 'In Case You Didn't Know' is also in production with the first episode on Glenn Beck already out, and upcoming episodes featuring Bob Delaney, RaeLynn, Craig Morgan and more to come in.



About George McCranie

George McCranie is a Criminal Defense, Accident & Family Based Immigration attorney with offices in Valdosta, Tifton and Douglas, Georgia. He is also a nationally recognized Author with three #1 Best-Selling books “Protect & Defend”, “The Authority on DUI Defense” & “Your Path to Freedom”.

He earned a “Golden Quilly" award from the National Academy of Best Selling Authors and was also selected to be one of their Global Ambassadors.

George has appeared on ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS and CW affiliates across the nation. He also won an “EXPY Award” for his appearances as an expert on these networks. Besides his television appearances, George has also appeared and been featured in USA TODAY.

George is also a Producer of the documentary film “Mi Casa Hogar”. The documentary tells the story of Casa Hogar, an orphanage in Acapulco, Mexico. The film won both the “Emmy Award” and “Telly Award”.

About Abundance Studios™

Abundance Studios™ is a film studio dedicated to fostering a world of abundant thinking and abundant action. The producer collective is comprised of entrepreneurs, professionals, and philanthropists dedicated to earning, learning, and serving through media. The goal of the studio is to find, film, and share heartening and inspirational stories that will help to uplift the world.