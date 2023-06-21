Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market Worth USD 9180.63 Million by 2030 with 5.0% CAGR Forecasted | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global cervical cancer diagnostic market size was USD 5,980 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2021, the global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market was valued at USD 5,980 million. It is projected to experience a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during the forecast period. The market's growth is primarily fueled by increased awareness about cancer screening. Additionally, the rising prevalence of cervical cancer globally and the improved accuracy of modern pap smear tests are contributing factors supporting the market's expansion. Furthermore, the adoption of advanced technology for the development of cancer diagnostic equipment is also driving market growth.

There has been a concerning surge in cervical cancer cases in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. In 2021, the United States reported approximately 13,800 cases of cervical cancer. More than 95% of cervical cancer cases are caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted virus that leads to cancerous infections. Another risk factor for cervical cancer is exposure to Diethylstilbestrol (DES) in the womb. DES, a synthetic estrogen hormone, was prescribed to prevent premature labor and miscarriage from the 1940s to the 1970s. However, its use was later discontinued due to FDA regulations after studies revealed its carcinogenic nature.

The increasing number of cervical cancer cases is a significant driver of revenue growth in the global market. According to the World Health Organization, HPV infection causes 528,000 cases of cervical cancer annually worldwide, resulting in 266,000 deaths. Cervical cancer ranks as the fourth most diagnosed cancer type in women and is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among American women.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The cervical cancer diagnostic market can be analyzed based on different test types. Pap smear tests are commonly used for screening cervical cancer. These tests involve collecting cells from the cervix and examining them for any abnormal changes. Colposcopy is another diagnostic procedure that involves using a special magnifying instrument to closely examine the cervix for any signs of abnormality. HPV testing is conducted to detect the presence of human papillomavirus, which is a major risk factor for cervical cancer. Biopsy and endocervical curettage are diagnostic techniques that involve the removal and examination of tissue samples from the cervix. Additionally, there are other diagnostic methods used in the detection of cervical cancer.

When considering the end-use outlook, hospitals and clinics play a significant role in the diagnosis of cervical cancer. These healthcare facilities provide various diagnostic services and treatment options for patients. Laboratories also play a crucial role in cervical cancer diagnostics, as they analyze samples collected during screening tests. Diagnostic centers specialize in providing comprehensive diagnostic services, including cervical cancer detection. Furthermore, there are other healthcare settings and facilities involved in the diagnosis and treatment of cervical cancer.

The therapy outlook for cervical cancer includes various treatment modalities. Surgery is commonly used to remove cancerous tissues and may involve procedures like hysterectomy or removal of lymph nodes. Radiation therapy utilizes high-energy radiation to target and destroy cancer cells in the cervix. Chemotherapy involves the administration of powerful drugs to kill cancer cells or prevent their growth. Targeted therapy is a treatment approach that specifically targets cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy cells.

Strategic development:

Hologic, Inc. made an announcement on November 04, 2021, regarding the commercial availability of the Genius Digital Diagnostics System in Europe. This advanced system represents the next generation of cervical cancer screening, utilizing deep learning-based artificial intelligence and advanced volumetric imaging technology. Its purpose is to assist in the identification of precancerous lesions and cervical cancer cells in women. The system was developed with the aim of providing actionable insights, improving workflow and laboratory efficiency, and ultimately working towards the eradication of cervical cancer.

Qiagen N.V. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. extended their partnership on February 24, 2021, through a new master collaboration agreement. The objective of this agreement is to develop liquid biopsy-based companion diagnostic products by leveraging next-generation sequencing technology, which will complement Inovio's therapies. The initial project in this expanded collaboration focuses on the co-development of a diagnostic test. This test aims to identify women who are most likely to benefit from the clinical use of VGX-3100, Inovio's immunotherapy for the treatment of advanced cervical dysplasia associated with the human papillomavirus (HPV). Currently undergoing two Phase 3 trials, VGX-3100 has the potential to become the first non-surgical treatment for advanced precancerous cervical lesions associated with the virus.

Competitive Landscape:

The global cervical cancer diagnostic market has a moderately consolidated competitive landscape, with a few key companies operating at both global and regional levels. These companies are actively involved in strategic alliances and partnerships to expand their product portfolios and strengthen their presence in the global market. Some of the major companies in the market include Abbott Laboratories Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Guided Therapeutics Inc., Hologic Inc., Qiagen N.V., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Cooper Surgical Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., and Arbor Vita Corporation.

These companies are renowned for their expertise in cervical cancer diagnostics and play a crucial role in the development and distribution of advanced diagnostic technologies and products. They compete in terms of product quality, technological advancements, pricing strategies, and geographical reach. Moreover, they invest significantly in research and development activities to introduce innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients.

Strategic alliances, collaborations, and acquisitions are common practices among these key players to enhance their market position and expand their customer base. These partnerships enable them to leverage each other's strengths, share resources, and access new markets. Furthermore, they actively engage in marketing and promotional activities to create awareness about the importance of early detection and screening for cervical cancer.

Overall, the competitive landscape of the global cervical cancer diagnostic market is dynamic and driven by the continuous efforts of key companies to innovate and provide effective diagnostic solutions for the early detection and management of cervical cancer.

