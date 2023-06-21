Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Expected to Reach $18,119 Million by 2025 | CAGR 49.6%

Artificial Intelligence in Medicine market size

Artificial intelligence in medicine market report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial intelligence in medicine market was valued at $719 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach $18,119 million at a CAGR of 49.6% from 2018 to 2025. North America was the highest contributor to the artificial intelligence in medicine market in 2017; however, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. In the field of medicine, artificial intelligence (AI) can be used for research studies and applications that support decision-based medical tasks using data-intensive computer-based solutions. For every drug that is launched in the market, the pharmaceutical industry spends on an average $2.7 billion, which amortizes the losses incurred from the aborted pipelines. Almost 90% of all drug programs that reach clinical trial stages are aborted. Thus, many large pharma and academic research institutions are focusing on use of AI to increase efficiencies and design better drugs.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Welltok, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., BioXcel Corporation, and Berg Health.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medicine market can be segmented in various ways based on different criteria. Here are a few common segmentation approaches:

Technology:

a. Machine Learning: This segment focuses on AI systems that learn from data and improve their performance over time.

b. Natural Language Processing: This segment involves AI systems that can understand and interpret human language, enabling tasks like medical transcription and clinical documentation.

c. Computer Vision: This segment includes AI systems that can analyze medical images such as X-rays, CT scans, and MRIs to assist in diagnosis and treatment planning.

d. Robotics: This segment involves AI systems that can perform physical tasks in medical procedures, such as surgical robots.

Application:

a. Medical Imaging and Diagnostics: This segment includes AI applications for interpreting medical images, detecting abnormalities, and assisting in the diagnosis of diseases.

b. Drug Discovery and Development: This segment focuses on AI systems used in identifying potential drug candidates, predicting drug efficacy, and optimizing clinical trials.

c. Electronic Health Records (EHR): This segment involves AI applications for managing and analyzing electronic health records to improve patient care, decision-making, and administrative tasks.

d. Virtual Assistants and Chatbots: This segment includes AI-powered tools that provide patient support, answer medical queries, and offer personalized recommendations.

e. Precision Medicine: This segment focuses on AI applications in personalized medicine, including genomic analysis, treatment selection, and disease risk prediction.

End User:

a. Hospitals and Clinics: This segment includes AI solutions adopted by healthcare providers for various purposes, such as diagnosis, treatment planning, and patient monitoring.

b. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: This segment involves AI systems utilized by companies in drug discovery, clinical trials, and pharmacovigilance.

c. Research Institutions: This segment includes AI applications used in academic and research settings to advance medical knowledge and develop new healthcare technologies.

d. Healthcare Payers: This segment focuses on AI systems adopted by insurance companies and other healthcare payers for fraud detection, claims processing, and risk assessment.

