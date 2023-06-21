Submit Release
HMNC Brain Health to Participate in the Psychedelic Science Conference 2023 and the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 4th Annual Neuropsychiatry Conference

/EIN News/ -- MUNICH, Germany, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMNC Brain Health (“HMNC” or the “company”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, pioneering the development of personalized therapies powered by predictive companion diagnostics, announced today that the Company will participate in the following conferences in June.

Psychedelic Science Conference 2023

HMNC to participate in the Psychedelic Science Conference 2023, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado from June 21-23, 2023. Dr. Daniel Gehrlach, HMNC’s Associate Director – Biomarkers, will take part in the panel ‘AI and Computational Approaches to Drug Discovery’, at 12:00pm MDT on June 22, 2023 in the Mile High 3 room. To register for the conference please click here.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. 4th Annual Neuropsychiatry Virtual Conference

HMNC to present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 4th Annual Neuropsychiatry Virtual Conference on Monday, June 26, 2023. In addition, HMNC’s management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings over the duration of the conference. To register for the conference, please follow this link.

To schedule a meeting with HMNC’s management team throughout the conferences, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at hmncbrain@kcsa.com.

About HMNC Brain Health

HMNC Brain Health (HMNC Holding GmbH) is a global precision psychiatry biopharma company pioneering the development of personalized therapies powered by predictive companion diagnostics, leading to higher remission rates. The company develops a unique pipeline for targeting both Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD). The Company has a presence in Germany and the US and is backed by a renowned global VC, several family offices and a strategic healthcare investor. The company now enters the next stage of its development with a large-scale licensing and fundraising agenda.

Media Contact (U.S.):
Anne Donohoe
+1 212-896-1265
hmncbrain@kcsa.com  

Investor Contact (U.S.):
Sophia Bashford
+1 929-246-7307
hmncbrain@kcsa.com


