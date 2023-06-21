Sustainable Packaging Market Latest Trends and Future Opportunities Analysis to 2031

Sustainable Packaging Market Material Type

The food and beverage segment captured the largest market share of nearly two-thirds of the global sustainable packaging market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The food and beverage segment captured the largest market share of nearly two-thirds of the global sustainable packaging market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 8.3% through 2031. The report also studies the personal care and others segments.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The paper and paperboard segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global sustainable packaging market and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. The others segment, on the other hand, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the plastics and aluminum segments.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the sustainable packaging market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

The rigid packaging segment captured the largest market share of nearly three-fifths of the global sustainable packaging market in 2021. Moreover, the same segment is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the flexible packaging segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 7.6% through 2031. The report also discusses the sugared sustainable packaging segment.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players Amcor plc, Ardagh Group S.A., Ball Corporation, BASF SE, Crown Holdings, Inc., DS Smith, Elopak AS, Emerald Packaging, Mondi, Nampak Ltd., Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Sealed Air, Sgf packaging Co. Ltd. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

Consumers' growing environmental concern and the rise in consumer demand for the use of eco-friendly packaging for organic foods drive the growth of the global sustainable packaging market. Region-wise, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate in terms of revenue and grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2022 to 2031.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the sustainable packaging market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sustainable packaging market generated $93.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $190.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

