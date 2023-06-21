Johan Forssell to London for Ukraine Recovery Conference

SWEDEN, June 21 - Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell will attend the Ukraine Recovery Conference on 21 June. The focus will be on the role of the private sector in building and strengthening the country. The conference will be held in London and gather representatives from more than 100 countries, organisations and businesses.

“The Government’s support to Ukraine is long-term and broad-based. But to build a strong Ukraine, it is not enough for only States to be involved. Investments from private actors are also needed. The business sector’s role is crucial to Ukraine’s recovery,” says Mr Forssell.

The conference is being jointly organised by the UK and Ukraine. The aim is to gather international support for Ukraine and counteract the impact of Russia’s full-scale invasion. One area of focus for the discussions will be how to facilitate private sector participation. This includes how companies can insure their investments despite Russia’s ongoing aggression.

On 8 June, the Swedish Government organised an international conference in Stockholm that focused on the role of business in support to Ukraine. The aim was to pave the way for a successful recovery conference in London.

Since February 2022, Sweden has provided Ukraine with more than SEK 21.5 billion in military, civilian and humanitarian support.