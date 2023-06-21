Davie Marks Indigenous Peoples Day and Continues Partnership With Wendake International Pow Wow

/EIN News/ -- LEVIS, Quebec, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chantier Davie Canada Inc. (“Davie”) is proud to be joining Canadians in celebrating National Indigenous People’s Day. This important occasion is an opportunity to honour and appreciate the rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and contributions of Indigenous peoples in Canada and to renew our commitment towards reconciliation.

Once again, this year, Davie will be the official presenting sponsor of the Wendake International Pow Wow presented by Tourisme Wendake. This marks the company’s second year as an official partner of this annual event that brings many different First Nations communities in North America for a unique moment of sharing through dance and cultural affirmation. The 2023 edition will take place from June 30 to July 2.

“As we come together to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day, we honour the invaluable contributions and rich cultural heritage of Indigenous peoples in Canada. This day serves as a powerful reminder of the need to strengthen our commitment to reconciliation through meaningful engagement, understanding and partnership,” said James Davies, President and CEO of Davie. “Our contribution to the Wendake International Pow Wow is but one example of our commitment to finding new ways to strengthen our ties to Indigenous partners.”

“We are happy to be able to count once again on Davie’s support for this year’s celebrations,” said Alain Authier, General Manager of the Wendake Tourism Office. “This is a unique event in the Québec City area, as it brings Indigenous and non-Indigenous people together to celebrate our culture and traditions.”

