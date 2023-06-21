Aptean Named North American Food and Beverage ERP Customer Value Leader by Frost & Sullivan

Solution Excels in Delivering Value Through an Integrated Ecosystem and Focus on Customer Success

/EIN News/ -- ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean , a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced that it has received Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award in North American ERP Software for the Food and Beverage (F&B) Industry. Aptean was highlighted for deployment of best practices in innovating and creating new products, solutions and services that meet evolving customer needs.



Frost & Sullivan, a renowned growth strategy research and consulting firm, recognizes companies that demonstrate a visionary understanding of the future and effectively address new challenges and opportunities in their respective industries. The Customer Value Leadership Award is reserved for organizations at the forefront of innovation and growth, who consolidate their leadership positions by consistently delivering products, solutions and services that meet the changing business requirements of their customers. Frost & Sullivan found that Aptean's dedication to innovation and its ability to navigate the complexities of disruptive technologies, value chain compression, industry convergence and new business models set the company apart.

In its recognition of Aptean, Frost & Sullivan cited the company's deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by manufacturers and distributors in the F&B industry. The company offers a purpose-built ERP solution designed specifically for the F&B industry, providing a comprehensive suite of integrated applications including warehouse management, transportation and shipping management, ePayments, sales and customer management, electronic data interface (EDI), manufacturing execution, enterprise asset management, and product lifecycle management (PLM). Aptean is differentiated through its commitment to meeting the diverse needs of different segments within the food and beverage industry and developing growth strategies based on specific best practices and strategic analytics.

Furthermore, Frost & Sullivan noted that Aptean's F&B-specific ERP solution goes beyond traditional ERP capabilities, providing features and functionalities that help customers remain cost-effective and make informed business decisions. Aptean's modular approach was found to add to the solution’s value by allowing customers to implement and configure the specific capabilities they require, providing a scalable and simplified path to growth. The company's focus on customer success, accelerated implementation processes and industry expertise further establish it as a customer-centric organization.

“The beauty of Aptean’s approach and its products is that the company does not see F&B as a monolithic category. Aptean has designed its products to meet the needs of different F&B verticals and sub-verticals, allowing each customer to deliver the highest quality products, thus enabling exceptional customer value,” said Sankara Narayanan, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan.

“This recognition reflects Aptean’s unwavering commitment to delivering incomparable value and industry-specific solutions to our customers in the food and beverage industry”, said TVN Reddy, CEO at Aptean. “It is a testament to our dedication to innovation, customer success and driving growth for our customers. We are honored to be recognized as a customer value leader in the ERP software market and will continue to strive for excellence in serving our customers' evolving needs.”



About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. To learn more, visit www.frost.com.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean and Ready for What’s Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

