Plastic Containers Market Size is Predicted to Hit US$ 106.8 Billion Growing at 5.2% CAGR by 2033: Fact.MR Report

The United States is a highly lucrative market for plastic containers because of the expanding food and pharmaceutical industries.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Plastic Containers Market Size is valued at US$ 64.35 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2023 and 2033.



Plastic is an effective alternative to packaging materials such as glass, paper, wood, metal, and others due to its cost-effectiveness and non-reactivity with food, beverages, and cosmetics, besides being lightweight and having a hassle-free process cycle. The high degree of protection and reduced costs are increasing the usage of containers across key end-use industries. Plastic containers being highly demanded for one-time use in packaging food, drinks, and others, and is the most widely used type of packaging.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=442

Plastic pouches are highly demanded by food, cosmetics, and other industries due to their varieties in size, shape, and designs. Plastic containers are even more in demand from a variety of end users due to the inclusion of 3D printing on their outside surfaces. Polyethylene terephthalate or PET is highly required by the diverse end-user industries such as bottled water, carbonated soft drinks, food, beverages, and others. PET plastic is approved as safe by FDA and is gaining rapid traction in producing plastic containers due to being light-weighted, non-reactant, cost-effective, and environment-friendly.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global sales of plastic containers account for US$ 64.35 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for plastic containers is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033.

The global plastic containers market is expected to reach US$ 106.8 billion by 2033.

Demand for plastic containers from the food and beverage industry is set to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2033.

The market in Germany is estimated to reach US$ 9.72 billion by the end of 2033.

The market in India is predicted to increase at 4.1% CAGR over the next ten years.

“Being light-weighted, affordable, and non-reactant, plastic containers are finding applications across the spectrum, from beverages to bottled water. While the adverse effects of plastics on the environment are well-documented, manufacturers are continuously researching to innovate environment-friendly plastic packaging solutions, such as biodegradable plastic containers,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Competitive Landscape

Key market participants are using tactics such as new developments, quality control, product standards, and mergers and acquisitions to broaden their product offerings. They are concentrating on increasing their manufacturing capacities and implementing cutting-edge technology to satisfy customer demand for efficient packaging.

Alpha Packaging Holdings Incorporated launched its new extensive range of PET products such as PET Honey Bears, Black PET Sample Pack, and others in the last year to draw potential consumers. They are also providing Plastic Comparison Chart to their client to let them get access to the correct information about their plastic containers

In 2020, Linpac Group Ltd. launched its new extensive range of plastic containers such as Vertifresh-Flexible Packaging, Hotpacs boxes & trays.

In 2020, Sonoco Products Company launched its new exclusive range of plastic containers such as Hinged & Lidded Rigid Plastic Containers, In-Mold Label Containers, Rigid Blister Packaging, and others.



Key Companies Profiled

Alpha Packaging Holdings Inc.

Amcor

Bemis Company, Inc.

CKS Packaging, Inc.

Constar International LLC

Huhtamäki Oyj

Letica Corporation

Linpac Group Ltd.

Sonoco Products Company

Plastipak Holdings Inc.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=442

Winning Strategy

Plastic container manufacturers are witnessing a spike in demand owing to the rise in requirement for single-use packaging. Prominent market players are focusing on launching wider varieties of high-quality products to capitalize on the growing opportunities.

For instance,

CKS Packaging Inc. launched their new range of plastic containers of various sizes such as 128 oz 8 Pint Jar Naugatuck, CT, 96 oz 6 Pint Jar Naugatuck, CT, 48 oz 3 Pint Jar Naugatuck, CT, and others.



Key Segments of Plastic Containers Industry Research

By Packaging Type: Bags & Pouches Bottles & Jars Boxes & Cartons Containers (Plastic Containers & Metal Cans) Others (Cups, Tubs, and Bowls)

By Packaging Material: High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET, PETE, PETG, Polyester) Polypropylene (PP) Polystyrene (PS) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Others

By Application: Alcoholic Beverages Bottled Water Carbonated Soft Drinks Energy Drinks Milk Products Ready-to-Drink Beverages Tea/Coffee

By End Use: Cosmetics & Personal Care Electronics Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Printing & Stationary Others

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/442

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global plastic containers market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on packaging type (bags & pouches, bottles & jars, boxes & cartons, containers (plastic containers & metal cans), others), packaging material (high density polyethylene (HDPE), low density polyethylene (LDPE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET, PETE, PETG, Polyester), polypropylene (PP), polystyrene (PS), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), others), application (alcoholic beverages, bottled water, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, milk products, ready-to-drink beverages, tea/coffee), and end use (cosmetics & personal care, electronics, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, printing & stationary, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Modular Containers Market: The global market for modular containers is valued at US$ 29.65 billion in 2023. Worldwide sales of modular containers are predicted to reach US$ 57.79 billion, increasing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2033. Relocatable modular container sales are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 7% over the next 10 years.

PET Containers Market: The global PET containers market is estimated at USD 73.1 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 122.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022 to 2032. According to the National Association for PET Container Resources (NAPCOR), U.S. recycling rate for PET bottles was 26.6% in 2020, which is expected to increase significantly in recent few years.

Aircraft Container & Pallet Loader Market: The key driving factor for the global aircraft container & pallet loader market is the constantly rising air traffic, coupled with growing air passengers across the globe, which has resulted in the increased demand for aircraft container & pallet loader across all major developing economies.

Fuel Storage Containers Market: The global fuel storage containers market was valued at US$ 25 Billion in 2021, and is projected to register a Y-o-Y increase of 4% in 2022 to be valued at US$ 26.13 Billion. During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 4.5% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 40.57 Billion by the end of the said forecast period.

Loaded Container Handler Market: The global loaded container handler market is estimated at USD 2.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 3.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2032. The global loaded container handler market holds ~32% of the global container handler market.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Connect to Author: Mr. Shubham Patidar

Email : shubham@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube