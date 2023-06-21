Global LED Lights and Bulbs Recycling Market Size & Trends
EcoLights, Cleanlites Recycling Inc., Sunco Lighting, Recycle Technologies, Inc., Ecotech Services Limited, Napa Recycling and Waste Services, BulbCycle, Ecoreco, Amberwick Corporation, and American Lamp Recycling among others, are some of the key players in the global LED lights and bulbs recycling market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global LED Lights and Bulbs Recycling Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 34.5% from 2023 to 2028.
The growth of the LED Lights and Bulbs Recycling Market is fueled by the rising popularity of energy-efficient LED lighting, the implementation of strict environmental regulations, increasing consciousness about managing electronic waste, and the economic benefits derived from recycling valuable materials found in LED lights and bulbs.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global LED Lights and Bulbs Recycling Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the type outlook, the tube lights segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global LED lights and bulbs recycling market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the application outlook, the electronic components segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global LED lights and bulbs recycling market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
- EcoLights, Cleanlites Recycling Inc., Sunco Lighting, Recycle Technologies, Inc., Ecotech Services Limited, Napa Recycling and Waste Services, BulbCycle, Ecoreco, Amberwick Corporation, and American Lamp Recycling among others, are some of the key players in the global LED lights and bulbs recycling market.
Request for a sample copy of the report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/led-lights-and-bulbs-recycling-market-4028
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- LED Bulbs
- Tube Lights
- Panel Lights
- Other Lighting Products
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Metals
- Plastics
- Electronic Components
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com