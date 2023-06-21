Unmanned Guardians of the Sky : Examining the Advancements and Applications of Fixed-Wing Military Drones

Fixed Wing Military Drones Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fixed Wing Military Drones Market by Range (Visual Line of Sight (VLOS), Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS), Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)), by Application (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition (ISRT), Delivery and Transportation, Combat Operations, Battle Damage Management), by Propulsion (Battery Powered, Fuel Cell, Hybrid Cell), by Endurance (Up to 2 hours, 2 to 6 hours, More than 6 hours), by Maximum Take-off Weight (Less than 25 Kilograms, Between 25 to 150 Kilograms, More than 150 Kilograms) and by Launching Mode (Vertical Take-off, Automatic Take-off and Landing, Catapult Launcher, Hand Launched): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Military drones are the combat version of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Military drones are used for number of missions such as surveillance, intelligence gathering, early warning, artillery & gunship guidance, and threat detection. In recent years, military drones have become advanced and are equipped with high quality video cameras, improved GPS system, bombs, precision guided missiles etc. Such improvements have made these drones much more lethal and thereby military drones or combat drones have being used widely in operations against terrorism, spying on other countries etc. For instance, USA used military drones to counter ISIS in Syria and killed its leader from Hellfire missile which was fired from combat drone. Fixed wing military drones market Size have rigid wings and look similar to airplanes. Also, fixed wing UAVs have relatively simple design and hence less complicated maintenance & repair processes. Such simple design & aerodynamics of fixed wing military drone allows for faster speeds & longer flight times. In addition, larger fixed wing military drones are able to carry heavier payloads.

Rising use of drones for combat missions, increase in the role of military drones for ocean surveillance, and cost effectiveness as compared to manned aircraft are some of the major factors which drive the fixed wing military drones market. However, lack of skilled manpower for operating the drones may hamper the fixed wing military drones market. Contrarily, technological advancements such as increase in endurance limit can be opportunistic for the fixed wing military drones market.

Countries such as USA, Israel and China are widely using drones for military activities. At instance, USA killed Iranian general Qassem from MQ-9 Reaper drone (a fixed wing drone) on January 2020. Similarly, Israel is also reportedly conducting several operations using such type of military drones. Further, India have ordered more than 50 combat drones from Israel and there are ongoing discussions with USA for procurement of long-range fixed wing military drones. Hence, rising use of military drones worldwide will generate significant demand in the future and thereby driving the global fixed wing military drones market.

The key market players profiled in the report include Thales Group, AeroVironment Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Atomics, Textron Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition (ISRT)

Delivery and Transportation

Combat Operations

𝐁𝐲 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞

Vertical Take-off

Automatic Take-off and Landing

Catapult Launcher

Hand Launched

Battle Damage Management

