The Village of Taos Ski Valley Adopts ProStar’s Solution for Emergency Rapid Response

/EIN News/ -- GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc. ("ProStar®" or the “Company") (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce that the Village of Taos Ski Valley has adopted ProStar’s PointMan solution for its underground infrastructure emergency rapid response.



“Even though we have invested hundreds of thousands to develop GIS mapping, getting the PointMan application provided us with an affordable, user-friendly tool to upload field data and develop a utility map,” stated John Avila, The Village of Taos Ski Valley Administrator. “With the accurate mapping, we hope to create the Asset Management Plan and locate pipes and fixtures for repair and replacement to avoid possible emergency failures.”

The Village of Taos Ski Valley’s ski resort faced an unexpected early closure during the 2022-2023 ski season due to emergency water leaks in their system. The unfortunate incident was exacerbated by the lack of accurate location data of its highly complex buried utility network, a common issue in mountain resorts. The premature water shutdown impacted both the ski resort and the village residents. To help mitigate future disruptions to business operations and its residents, The Village of Taos Ski Valley has adopted PointMan to precisely map its underground infrastructure, minimizing the impact of any future incidences.

“An incident like this is obviously devastating for any ski resort and its residence,” stated Page Tucker, CEO of ProStar. “Inaccurate records of utility locations is a growing concern that impacts a broad range of industries around the world, and PointMan is proving to be an easy to use, best-in-class solution that addresses this growing concern for any size entity including Fortune 500 firms, government agencies to ski resorts.”

About The Village of Taos Ski Valley (VTSV)

The Village of Taos Ski Valley is an alpine ski resort in the southwestern United States, located in Taos County, New Mexico. VTSV is famous for its exceptional skiing and snowboarding opportunities. The resort features over 1,200 acres (486 hectares) of skiable terrain with diverse options for all skill levels. It is particularly renowned for its steep and challenging slopes, attracting advanced and expert skiers worldwide.

The Village of Taos Ski Valley was incorporated in 1996, New Mexico’s 100th municipality. While the last official census put their human population at 69 inhabitants, they share the valley with a much larger population of deer, elk, bear, and bighorn sheep.

At a base elevation of 9,200 feet, the Village is surrounded by green forests and high mountains. VTSV has the highest residential home in New Mexico at 10,388 feet elevation. Wheeler Peak, the tallest mountain in New Mexico at 13,161 feet, overlooks the ski area and village.

About ProStar:

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by further integrating the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies in Precision Mapping Solutions. ProStar is a software development and solution provider company specializing in developing cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan®, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface.

ProStar’s PointMan® is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar’s Precision Mapping solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes several issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

