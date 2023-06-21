Food & Agriculture Technology and Products Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2029 |DuPont, ADM, Bayer
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on" Food & Agriculture Technology and Products Market Insights, to 2028" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Food & Agriculture Technology and Products market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cargill (United States), ADM (United States), Bayer (Germany), John Deere (United States), CNH Industrial (United Kingdom), Syngenta (Switzerland), DuPont(United States), Nutrien (Canada), Yara International (Norway), BASF(Germany)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Food & Agriculture Technology and Products market to witness a CAGR of 5.6% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Food & Agriculture Technology and Products Market Breakdown by Type (Subsistence, Commercial) by Agriculture Products (Foods, Fibers, Fuels, Raw Materials) by Technology (Robots, Temperature and Moisture Sensors, Aerial Imagery, GPS Technology, Others) by Connectivity (Smart Crop Monitoring, Drone Farming, Smart- Livestock Monitoring, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Food & Agriculture Technology and Products market size is estimated to increase by USD 234.6 Billion at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 494.9 Billion.
Definition:
The Food & Agriculture Technology and Products market refers to the industry that develops and supplies products, technologies, and solutions related to food production, agriculture, and farming. This market encompasses a wide range of products and services, including seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, animal feed, agricultural machinery and equipment, irrigation systems, and food processing and preservation technologies.
Market Trends:
Plant-based and alternative proteins: The demand for plant-based and alternative proteins is on the rise as consumers become more health-conscious and concerned about the environmental impact of traditional animal agriculture. Companies are investing in research and development to create innovative plant-based and lab-grown protein products.
Market Drivers:
Growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly food production methods: Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the impact of food production on the environment and are demanding more sustainable and eco-friendly methods of food production. This is driving the adoption of technologies such as precision farming, vertical farming, and hydroponics.
Market Opportunities:
Precision Agriculture: This is a farming technique that uses technology like drones, sensors, and data analytics to optimize crop yields and reduce waste. This is a growing market, with a projected value of $12.9 billion by 2027.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Food & Agriculture Technology and Products Market: Subsistence, Commercial
Key Applications/end-users of Food & Agriculture Technology and Products Market: Robots, Temperature and Moisture Sensors, Aerial Imagery, GPS Technology, Others
