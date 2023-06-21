Fiddlehead Releases Remix of 1993 Steve Albini Recording
Fiddlehead, 1990’s noise-rock/post- hardcore band from Atlanta, has a completely new remix their 1993 Steve Albini sessions titled "The Chicago Reels available.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fiddlehead Releases Remix of Steve Albini Recording
Atlanta, GA – Fiddlehead, the influential 1990’s noise-rock/post- hardcore band from Atlanta, is thrilled to announce that the legendary drummer and producer Kyle Spence, who also played drums in the band, has given their last album, "The Deaf Waiter” which will be retitled “The Chicago Reels” a completely new mix and mastering for it’s 30th anniversary.
Recorded in 1993 by renowned producer Steve Albini, "The Deaf Waiter" has been a staple in the alternative music scene since its release. However, the band was never happy with the mix and later found out it was not even mastered. Now, Kyle Spence's remix of the album adds a whole new dimension to the raw energy and emotional depth that Fiddlehead is known for.
This highly nuanced and saturated remix is pure Fiddlehead like you have never heard before.
In 2019 the original 2” reels were found in a closet and returned to the band. Because the reels were in such mint shape, they were able to be converted to digital and given the modern treatment they really required. Found on the 2” reels were many extra guitar tracks and vocals. Recorded in one day and mixed in a half a day the record was released largely unfinished in 1994.
Fiddlehead formed in the early 90s and quickly gained recognition for their chunky, precise, and bass-heavy sound. The band released several 7-inch records, a 6-track EP called "Dod e," and a full-length album "The Deaf Waiter," which was considered a regrettable mistake compared to the cleaner sound of their first album.
Throughout their career, Fiddlehead performed with legendary acts such as Green Day, Fugazi, Girls Against Boys, Jawbreaker, Rodan, Crain, Nation of Ulysses, and many others.
The members of Fiddlehead have gone on to work in various other bands over the years, including Harvey Milk, Kurt Vile, J. Mascis and the Fog, Dinosaur Jr., Freemasonry, and John Brown.
The remixed version of "The Deaf Waiter" will be titled “The Chicago Reels” available on 12" vinyl through EchoDelick Records fall 2023.
Fiddlehead fans can now experience the classic album in a whole new way, with Kyle Spence's unique touch adding a fresh perspective to their last record.
For more information on Fiddlehead and the "The “Chicago Reels” remix, please visit the link below. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of alternative music history with the "The “Chicago Reels,” available on 12" vinyl through EchoDelick Records.
Yes, "we trolled Guns and Roses” Poster included with the 12" vinyl release.
