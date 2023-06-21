LexisNexis Improves Insurer Risk Assessment Portfolio with National Tree Map

Leicestershire, UK, 21 June 2023 - A new suite of geospatial products has been launched by LexisNexis Risk Solutions in a bid to address weather-related challenges faced by the UK and Ireland insurance market. Bluesky International Ltd’s National Tree Map (NTM) is one of three of the new products being applied by the data analytics and technology provider.

NTM is a unique dataset that can provide highly valuable information to the insurance sector, and LexisNexis Risk Solutions have added the dataset to their portfolio, providing a holistic view of property risk for pricing and underwriting.

With data capturing the height, location and canopy cover of all trees in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland, the dataset is sure to be a significant resource to help insurance firms identify customers most at risk from tree and wind related storm damage or subsidence.

Ralph Coleman, Chief Commercial Officer at Bluesky, commented: “Sadly we are already seeing the effects of climate change on our weather patterns, both here in the UK and Globally. While we need to do all we can to reverse or halt the progress of this, in the meantime we must prepare ourselves for what these changes mean. Increased risk from subsidence and storm damage is already having a significant impact on insurance claims. I’m really excited to see how these new services from LexisNexis Risk Solutions will bring further clarity to the market and result in more accurate pricing.”

Caroline Elliott-Grey, product manager, U.K. and Ireland, for LexisNexis Risk Solutions said: “Property insurance providers need to plan how they will map the long-term impact of climate change on their books of business. NTM, together with our new LexisNexis Basement Indicator and LexisNexis Windstorm Model join our offering of more than 40 additional data sets, including perils data down to an individual address. We are making it as easy as possible for insurance providers to access this data at point of quote via LexisNexis Informed Quotes and for more detailed risk visualisation through LexisNexis® Map View – our cloud-based geospatial data visualisation tool.

“More data means more granularity and spatial accuracy in the predictions, allowing for more accurate pricing, as well as the crucial ability to better manage risk as events unfold.”

The NTM is updated via Bluesky’s cyclic rolling flying programme meaning it is an accurate and up-to-date reference point.

About Bluesky and the National Tree Map

Bluesky’s National Tree Map is created using innovative algorithms and image processing techniques in combination with the most up to date and detailed aerial photography. In addition to the three vector map layers; Crown Polygons, Idealised Crowns and Height Points, the Bluesky National Tree Map also includes an attribute table including unique identification for each crown feature, height attributes and area calculations. The data is available in a range of formats for use in GIS, CAD and online mapping tools and is currently available for the whole of England, Wales, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland.

Bluesky International is the leading aerial survey and geographic data company in the UK producing and maintaining seamless digital aerial photography and height data on a national scale in both Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland. Bluesky also undertakes bespoke surveys, including LiDAR, for a range of public and private sector clients.

Bluesky International operates a range of aircraft and sensors including three Ultracam Eagle Mark 3s and two CityMappers which allow the simultaneous collection of vertical and oblique imagery, as well as LiDAR data, and a Galaxy LiDAR which is mounted with a thermal sensor and survey grade camera. These systems put Bluesky International in the enviable position of being able to provide customers with unique and cost-effective geospatial solutions.

As well as being an established and respected aerial survey company Bluesky International is also highly innovative and continually strives to develop new products and services by embracing new technology and methods. This has resulted in the development of some unique products such as the National Tree Map (NTM).

These datasets underpin long term contracts with local and central governments and many major blue-chip companies from a range of market sectors including financial services, utilities, telecoms, web portals, construction and environment. Bluesky International has offices in the UK, US, Republic of Ireland and a dedicated production centre in India.

https://www.bluesky-world.com/

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government.

Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based and analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.co.uk and www.relx.com.















