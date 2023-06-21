Nylon Cable Ties Market Expected to Witness the Highest Revenue Growth Over Forecast Period

Nylon Cable Ties Market Type

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nylon 6 segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global nylon cable ties market. This is attributed to high adoption of nylon 6 cable ties in automotive, agriculture, electronics and electricals, and construction industries. On the other hand, the Nylon 6,6 segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.30% during the forecast period, owing to development in the industrial manufacturing sector, increase in the importance of efficient manufacturing practices

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The automotive segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.60% during the forecast period. The flourishing growth in automotive production to support ongoing demand and the requirement of custom car manufacturing drive the growth of the segment. However, the electronics & electrical segment dominated the global nylon cable ties market in 2018, accounting for more than nearly one-third of the market.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the nylon cable ties market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

The market across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 9.30% during the forecast period. The emerging concepts like single-person family in the U.S. is the prime factor driving the use of nylon cable in the construction industry. In addition, increase in construction repair activities boosts the growth of the retail management industry, and demand for high-end electronics appliances and devices drive the usage of nylon cable ties in this region.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players Thomas Bett, KSS, Hont ELectrical CO., Ltd, Partex Marking Systems AB, Ascend Performance Material, HellermannTyton, 3M, Inc, and Novoflex Marketing (P) Ltd. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the nylon cable ties market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

According to the report, the global Nylon Cable Ties industry accounted for $129 million in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $253.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.86% from 2019 to 2026.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

