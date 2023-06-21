New report highlights the best practices for French-language education in Québec.

More work is needed to improve the offering of French-language training in the province

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Provincial Employment Roundtable (PERT) has published a new report entitled “Learning French as an Adult: A Review of Current Best Practices in Adult French-Language Training in Québec”. The release of this report comes on the heels of the Québec government’s launch of its Francisation Québec website and serves as a guide for developing French-language training that will benefit Quebec’s English-speaking community.

“Francization Québec’s rollout presents many opportunities, but there are still important gaps in the service offering. This report points the way forward towards the development of a robust French-language learning infrastructure that will help Quebec’s English speakers enhance their French-language skills,” explained Nicholas Salter, Executive Director of the Provincial Employment Roundtable.

In the report, PERT identifies, analyses and provides recommendations regarding several approaches to adult language education that will significantly improve the delivery of current French language programs in the province.

Among the report's recommendations, PERT is calling for more emphasis on work-integrated French-language training programs, better cross-sector collaboration between the government and the community sector, and the development of a technology strategy that can support a province-wide French-language training infrastructure.

“Our organisation focuses on solutions that address the 4% higher unemployment rate experienced by English speakers in Québec compared to Francophones. Addressing that employability gap is a win-win for the province. When implemented, the recommendations in this report will not only increase the employability of Quebec’s English speakers but also help protect the French language and strengthen Quebec’s economy,” Salter added.

The report's 5 recommendations are the following:

Increased investments in work-integrated language training programs. Develop and fund programs for job-specific French-language training and French-language work placement programs. Incentivize employees and employers to enroll and participate in work-integrated French-language training programs.



Increased investments to support the education workforce. Invest in the recruitment, training and retention of French-language teachers and staff. Collaborate with the education sector to establish resources centres for French-language teachers to share pedagogy. Implement rapid-training programs to certify new teachers to deliver adult French-language training. Integrate French-language mentors and volunteers into the learning ecosystem.



Increased collaboration amongst program providers to develop and implement French-language training programs that include plurilingualism, cultural exchange, confidence-building and lifelong learning as main pedagogical approaches.

Develop and implement a strategy to better leverage technology to improve learner outcomes. Increase access to online French-language training content. Invest in learning technologies to facilitate autonomous learning. Improve digital literacy among all Quebecers. Expand high-speed internet infrastructure across Québec.



Expansion of the availability of affordable adult French-language training programs in order to lower barriers to accessing programs. Increase the number of free or low-cost programs in order to lower financial barriers to accessing French-language training. Set limits for class sizes. Ensure flexible learning environments by experimenting with in-person, hybrid and online learning options.



About PERT

The Provincial Employment Roundtable (PERT) is a non-profit multi-stakeholder initiative focused on addressing the employment and employability challenges facing Québec’s English-speaking community.

