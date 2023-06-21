Dragonfly Energy Launches Certified Dealer Program for its Battle Born Batteries Product Line

Dragonfly Energy launches a new Certified Dealer Program for its Battle Born Batteries brand, set to provide consumers with trusted dealers and installers across the U.S.



The program launches with a select group of dealers vetted by the brand’s internal technical team

The program expands the footprint of the Battle Born Batteries product line by providing customers across the country with trusted and convenient locations to buy, install and service products



/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nevada, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), maker of Battle Born Batteries and an industry leader in energy storage, today announced a new Certified Dealer Program aimed at providing the Company’s customer base with trusted dealers and installers vetted by the brand’s internal technical team for top-tier installation and service of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries. The program is designed to continue to strengthen the customer experience and product line of Battle Born Batteries.

“As the wide adoption of lithium comes into view, consumers are looking for trusted installers to help them make the transition,” Wade Seaburg, Chief Revenue Officer of Dragonfly Energy, said. “We believe our new Certified Dealer Program will provide our customers with the same elevated service from installers that they’ve come to expect from our Battle Born Batteries brand while making the switch to lithium power as seamless as possible.”

A map of certified dealers is available at BattleBornBatteries.com/Find-a-Certified-Dealer-Installer and recommendations can also be provided by the brand’s in-house USA-based technical support team. Dealers certified through the program are provided with marketing and educational materials.

The program has launched with a select group of certified dealers and installers located across the country and the Company intends to continue to expand the certified options to Battle Born Batteries customers seeking qualified lithium power system installers.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) headquartered in Reno, Nevada, is a leading supplier of deep-cycle lithium-ion batteries. Dragonfly Energy’s research and development initiatives are revolutionizing the energy storage industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes. Today, Dragonfly Energy’s non-toxic deep-cycle lithium-ion batteries are displacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of end-markets, including RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. Dragonfly Energy is also focused on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a more sustainable and reliable smart grid through the future deployment of its proprietary and patented solid-state cell technology. To learn more, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors .

