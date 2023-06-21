Sam Taylor and Ernest Cannon Announce the Austin Taylor Scholarship for Stephenville Graduates
Sam Taylor and Ernest Cannon have announced the creation of the Austin Taylor Scholarship Fund, in memory of Austin Taylor, to support Stephenville Graduates.STEPHENVILLE, TEXAS, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephenville, TX – Sam Taylor and Ernest Cannon (initial donor) have announced the creation of the Austin Taylor Scholarship Fund, in memory of Sam and Delaina Taylor’s son, Austin Taylor, to support Stephenville High School students in pursuing their goals and ambitions. The scholarship will benefit Stephenville High-School graduates, where Austin attended, who plan on continuing their education after graduation.
One scholarship will be awarded per year to help cover the cost of college tuition and other related expenses for Stephenville High-School graduates. To apply for the scholarship, interested students can contact their high school counselor for more information.
For more information on the scholarship fund or to donate, contact the high school counselor’s office at Stephenville High School.
