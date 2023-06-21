Tablet Coatings Market: Driving Pharmaceutical Innovation through Customization and Protection | CAGR of 6.6% - 2031

tablet coatings industry 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global tablet coatings industry generated $2.2 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $4.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Growing Pharmaceutical Industry: The tablet coatings market is driven by the growing pharmaceutical industry. Tablets are widely used as a preferred dosage form for oral drug delivery, and coatings play a crucial role in improving their appearance, taste, and stability.

Improved Patient Compliance: Tablet coatings are designed to enhance patient compliance by improving the visual appeal, ease of swallowing, and masking the taste or odor of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). This helps in increasing patient acceptance and adherence to medication regimens.

Protective Function: Coatings provide a protective layer to tablets, safeguarding them from external factors such as moisture, light, and atmospheric gases. These coatings help preserve the drug's efficacy, extend shelf life, and maintain its quality during storage and transportation.

Modified Release and Targeted Delivery: Coatings are used to achieve modified release and targeted drug delivery. Controlled-release coatings enable the slow and sustained release of the drug, providing prolonged therapeutic effect and reducing the frequency of dosing.

Customized Formulations: Tablet coatings offer flexibility in formulation development, allowing manufacturers to customize the release profile, color, and texture of tablets to meet specific patient requirements. This customization enables the production of branded or generic medicines with distinctive characteristics.

Market Drivers:

Growing Pharmaceutical Industry: The pharmaceutical industry is a significant driver of the tablet coatings market. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the aging population, and the need for effective drug delivery systems have fueled the demand for tablets as a popular dosage form. Tablet coatings play a vital role in enhancing the appearance, taste, and stability of tablets, thereby driving their adoption.

Patient Compliance Enhancement: Tablet coatings contribute to improving patient compliance with medication regimens. Coatings can mask the taste and odor of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), making tablets more palatable and easier to swallow. This leads to better patient acceptance and adherence, especially among children and elderly individuals.

Market Segmentation:

Type of Coating:

a. Film Coatings: These are the most commonly used tablet coatings and provide a thin, continuous film over the tablet surface. Examples include cellulose derivatives (e.g., hydroxypropyl methylcellulose), polyvinyl alcohol, and polyethylene glycol.

b. Sugar Coatings: Sugar coatings are traditional coatings that involve layering tablets with multiple coats of sugar-based solutions, followed by polishing. They provide a glossy appearance and improved taste.

c. Enteric Coatings: Enteric coatings are designed to withstand the acidic environment of the stomach and dissolve in the intestines. They are used for drugs that are sensitive to gastric acid or need targeted release in the intestines.

Application:

a. Pharmaceuticals: Tablet coatings are extensively used in the pharmaceutical industry for oral solid dosage forms. This segment includes prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, and generic medicines.

b. Nutraceuticals: Nutraceutical companies use tablet coatings to improve the appearance, taste, and swallowability of dietary supplements and vitamin tablets.

c. Confectionery: Tablet coatings find application in the confectionery industry for coating candy, chewable products, and mints to enhance their appearance, texture, and shelf life.

End-User:

a. Pharmaceutical Manufacturers: This segment includes large pharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturers, and generic drug manufacturers who produce coated tablets for various therapeutic areas.

b. Nutraceutical Companies: Companies involved in the production of dietary supplements, vitamins, and herbal tablets utilize tablet coatings to enhance their products' appeal and consumer acceptance.

c. Confectionery Manufacturers: Confectionery companies that produce coated candies, chewable products, and mints utilize tablet coatings to improve their visual appeal and taste.

Region:

The tablet coatings market can be segmented based on geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Different regions may have varying demand for tablet coatings based on factors such as pharmaceutical industry growth, healthcare infrastructure, and consumer preferences.

These are some common segmentation approaches used in the tablet coatings market. The specific segmentation criteria may vary based on the market research or business requirements.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global tablet coatings market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, high purchasing power, and a rise in the adoption rate of coated tablet. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to a surge in geriatric populations who require more sustained-release tablets for diseases and a rise in awareness regarding the use of tablet coatings for delayed release.

Leading Market Players: -

Colorcon Inc.

BASF SE

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Roquette Frères

Evonik Industries AG

Kerry Group PLC

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Ideal Cures Pvt. Ltd.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Dow Inc.

