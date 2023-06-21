Birth Control Pills Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 | Pfizer, Bayer, Novartis
The Global Birth Control Pills Market was valued at USD 15.7 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 26.5 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2023-2029. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Bayer AG (Germany), Pfizer Inc. (United States), Merck & Co., Inc. (United States), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Allergan plc (Ireland), Mylan N.V. (United States), Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (United States), Actavis (now part of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), HRA Pharma (France), etc.
The Global Birth Control Pills Market was valued at USD 15.7 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 26.5 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2023-2029.
Browse market information, tables, and figures extent in-depth TOC on Birth Control Pills Market by Application (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Channel, Clinics, Others), by Product Type (Combination Pills, Progestin-Only Pills), Business scope, Manufacturing, and Outlook – Estimate to 2029.
Finally, all parts of the Global Birth Control Pills market are also quantitatively evaluated in order to think about the global market alike. This market study contains fundamental data and true figures about the market, which contains a deep analysis of this market based on market trends, market drivers, restrictions, and future prospects. The report delivers the global money request with the help of Porter's five forces and SWOT analysis.
On the basis of the report- titled segments and sub-segment of the market are highlighted below:
Global Birth Control Pills Market By Application/End-User (Value and Volume from 2023E to 2029): Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Channel, Clinics, and Others
Birth Control Pills Market By Type (Value and Volume from 2023 to 2029): Combination Pills, Progestin-Only Pills
Global Birth Control Pills Market by Key Players: Bayer AG (Germany), Pfizer Inc. (United States), Merck & Co., Inc. (United States), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Allergan plc (Ireland), Mylan N.V. (United States), Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (United States), Actavis (now part of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), HRA Pharma (France)
Global Birth Control Pills Market Study Global Birth Control Pills Market Breakdown by Type (Combination Pills, Progestin-Only Pills) by Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Channel, Clinics, Others) by Category (Generic, Branded), and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Market Drivers:
• Increasing global population and the need for effective family planning methods.
• Growing awareness about reproductive health and the importance of contraception.
Market Trend:
• Adoption of extended-cycle pills, allowing women to have fewer menstrual periods throughout the year.
• Development of digital health solutions and mobile applications to track pill usage, reminders, and overall reproductive health.
Opportunities:
• Untapped potential in emerging markets with a large population and growing awareness of contraception.
• Collaborations and partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers to improve the accessibility and affordability of birth control pills.
Challenges:
• Cultural and religious beliefs that may create barriers to contraceptive use and acceptance in certain regions.
• Limited access to healthcare facilities, especially in rural and underserved areas, leading to reduced availability of birth control pills.
Geographically, this report is segmented into some key Regions, with manufacture, depletion, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Birth Control Pills in these regions, from 2018 to 2028 (forecast), covering China, USA, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia & South America and its Share (%) and CAGR for the forecasted period 2023 to 2028
Some of the important questions for stakeholders and business professionals for expanding their position in the Global Birth Control Pills Market:
Q 1. Which Region offers the most rewarding open doors for the market Ahead of 2022?
Q 2. What are the business threats and Impacts of the latest scenario over the market Growth and Estimation?
Q 3. What are probably the most encouraging, high-development scenarios for Birth Control Pills movement showcased by applications, types, and regions?
Q 4. What segments grab the most noteworthy attention in Birth Control Pills Market in 2020 and beyond?
Q 5. Who are the significant players confronting and developing in Birth Control Pills Market?
Key poles of the TOC:
Chapter 1 Global Birth Control Pills Market Business Overview
Chapter 2 Major Breakdown by Type [Combination Pills, Progestin-Only Pills]
Chapter 3 Major Application Wise Breakdown (Revenue & Volume)
Chapter 4 Manufacture Market Breakdown
Chapter 5 Sales & Estimates Market Study
Chapter 6 Key Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Breakdown
...........
Chapter 8 Manufacturers, Deals and Closings Market Evaluation & Aggressiveness
Chapter 9 Key Companies Breakdown by Overall Market Size & Revenue by Type
Chapter 10 Business / Industry Chain (Value & Supply Chain Analysis)
Chapter 11 Conclusions & Appendix
