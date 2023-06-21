Driving the Future: A Comprehensive Analysis of the Automated Truck and its Implications for the Transportation Industry

Automated Truck Market

Automated Truck Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Automated trucks, also referred as self-driving trucks, require no human intervention for the propulsion of vehicle. An automated truck is a commercially used vehicle that relies on different techniques that enable it to sense the surroundings and navigate without any human input. Automated trucks majorly rely on satellites, guided systems, and ground sensors for propulsion. New automated trucks are witnessing rapid adoption in end-use industries. Increase in demand for goods & supplies for faster delivery across various countries escalates the demand for automated trucks, which is estimated to further drive the market over the forecast period.

Shortage of truck drivers and increased supply of goods & materials to various end-users are expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, increased requirement of fuel efficiency and strict regulation regarding harmful emission hamper the growth of the global market. Autonomous trucks are based on advanced software systems and satellite-based servers. Therefore, the development of a secure database is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the automated truck market.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐎𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗

COVID-19 has primarily affected the transportation sector. Furthermore, due to global lockdown, the demand for transport reduced drastically.

Governments have taken several measures to fix the supply chain issues. For instance, trucks were allowed to operate for delivering or picking up goods.

The supply chain disruption & slowdown caused by COVID-19 is expected to decrease freight demand in medium-term transportation.

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

Shortage of truck drivers is a major issue faced by many developing countries, where there is massive demand due to their high production level. Many countries invite international workforce as drivers by offering special visas. However, the demand is still not met as there is a huge number of workers either switching the job or are not interested in the job. Therefore, this significantly increases the need for an automated truck and is estimated to further drive the market over the forecast period.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬

Companies, such as mining and e-commerce, face the daily challenge of meeting deadlines of customers. Due to competition among these companies, early delivery has become a cutting-edge strategy to maintain a good position in the market. Due to rapid increase in demand for early deliveries and short-term deliveries of raw materials, the automated truck market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Aptiv,

Continental AG,

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.,

Robert Bosch GmbH,

EMBARK,

NVIDIA,

Daimler AG,

Waymo LLC,

AB Volvo,

Intel Corporation

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

✅This study presents the analytical depiction of the automated truck market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

✅The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the automated truck market share.

✅The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the automated truck market growth scenario.

✅Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

✅The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

