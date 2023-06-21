Leading Customer Experience Authority to Headline PrismHR LIVE

TEDx Speaker, LinkedIn Learning Instructor Jeannie Walters Added to Keynote Roster

/EIN News/ -- HOPKINTON, Mass., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeannie Walters, CCXP, the award-winning customer experience expert, international keynote speaker, and Founder of Experience Investigators, will be a featured keynote speaker at PrismHR LIVE 2023, the annual customer event produced by PrismHR, the leading HR technology software powering payroll, benefits, and HR for businesses across the U.S. Being held at the JW Marriott in Austin, Texas, from June 25 through June 27, 2023, Walters will be speaking on Tuesday, June 27, at 8:30 a.m. CT.







For more than 20 years, Walters has been dedicated to creating meaningful moments and real results. Acknowledged as one of the world’s leading authorities on improving both employee and customer relationships, she is a charter member of the Customer Experience Professionals Association, having worked with numerous Fortune 500 companies, including Orangetheory Fitness, SAP, Comcast, and JPMorgan Chase. As the Founder and Chief Experience Officer of Experience Investigators, a firm helping companies increase sales and customer retention through elevated customer experiences, she has helped organizations from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. Her LinkedIn Learning courses have been watched by more than 400,000 learners, and as a Professional Member of the National Speakers Association, she has presented to tens of thousands of people across three continents.

Tim Pratte, President, HRO at PrismHR, said, “Jeannie has received numerous testimonials from audiences about her ability to convey forward-thinking insights that inform a better customer experience. I know our attendees are going to enjoy learning from her while taking away process changes that they can put into place to improve customer engagement and retention.”

The annual gathering of the PEO and ASO sectors, PrismHR LIVE features more than forty sessions. Topics relevant to the SMB market served by these providers include onboarding, payroll, talent management, benefits administration and more. Additionally, PrismHR LIVE includes discussions on timely topics such as cybersecurity and product updates during hands-on workshops. More than 400 members of the HR outsourcing sector come together at PrismHR LIVE to share ideas, learn best practices, connect with marketplace partners, and learn about the latest updates to the PrismHR platform.

PrismHR’s mission is to fuel the growth of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the U.S. Our HR software , combined with our ecosystem of HR service providers, enables SMBs to manage payroll, benefits, and HR, leveling the playing field with large enterprises. Today, PrismHR software delivers world-class HR services to more than 80,000 organizations and over 2 million worksite employees, processing greater than $80 billion in payroll each year. PrismHR is located in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.prismhr.com .

