Medical Cannabis Market : Envisioning USD $53.88 billion by 2030 at 23.6% CAGR

Global Medical Cannabis Market

Medical Cannabis industry generated $6.82 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $53.88 billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Medical Cannabis industry generated $6.82 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $53.88 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 23.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The medical cannabis market refers to the industry surrounding the use of cannabis and its derivatives for medical purposes. Medical cannabis, also known as medical marijuana, involves the use of cannabis plants or their extracts to alleviate symptoms or treat various medical conditions.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:

Increase in legalization of cannabis across various regions, rise in awareness among consumers regarding health benefits of cannabis and its medical applications, and innovative product development with increased R & D activities drive the growth of the global medical cannabis market. However, complex regulatory structure for the usage of cannabis hinders the market growth. On the other hand, beginning of cannabis legalization in Asia-Pacific presents new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

During the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a significant decline in the demand for medical cannabis from key end-users, restricted manufacturing operations in most of the industries, and inadequate funding for research and academic institutes.

In addition, there have been disrupted supply chains and challenges in terms of essential/post-sales services. Cannabis businesses that offered an e-commerce platform experienced a surge in growth.

Many governments deemed medical cannabis as essential service. This, in turn, led to growth of the market during the pandemic.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

The cannabis extracts segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global medical cannabis market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 24.0% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to preference for cannabis extracts such as oils and tinctures, increase in legalization of marijuana for treatment of various chronic diseases, and new product launches. The research also analyzes the buds or marijuana flower segment.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

The chronic pain segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global medical cannabis market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to surge in use of cannabis in the pharmaceutical industry and increase in investments by pharmaceutical companies in CBD for health benefits of cannabis. However, the mental disorders segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 25.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to surge in usage of cannabis in patients with psychiatric disorders.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

North America held the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global medical cannabis market, and is estimated to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to legalization of cannabis in the U.S. and Canada for medical and recreational purposes and rise in the usage of medical cannabis for treatment of several diseases associated with changing lifestyles. However, LAMEA is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 36.3% during the forecast period, owing to government approvals for cannabis cultivation and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and usage of cannabis for their treatments.

𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Aurora marijuana Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Cronos Group Inc.

Maricann Group, Inc.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

OrganiGram Holding Inc.

Terra Tech Corp.

Tikun Olam Ltd.

Tilray, Inc.

VIVO Cannabis Inc.

