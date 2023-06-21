Minnesota Recognizes Schools and Districts for Sustaining Their Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Implementation with Fidelity Through the Pandemic (6/13/23)

Minnesota Recognizes Schools and Districts for Sustaining their Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Implementation with Fidelity through the Pandemic MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Eighty-seven Schools representing 31 districts, and six districts coordinating school implementation are being recognized for sustaining PBIS for the 2022-23 school year. This year, the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) recognizes 87 schools and six school districts for their successful work during the 2022-23 school year engaging in sustained PBIS implementation, an evidence-based framework for preventing problem behavior, providing instruction and support for positive and prosocial behaviors, and supporting social, emotional and behavioral needs for all students. Minnesota Statutes, section 122A.627 (https://www.revisor.mn.gov/statutes/?id=122A.627) defines the key components that make PBIS effective for all students, including students with the most intensive needs. The schools and districts receiving recognition this year are leaders in improving school climate, involving the community and increasing student achievement.[1] From 2004 to 2023, PBIS implementation has expanded across the state resulting in positive student outcomes. Schools and districts must meet several requirements and sustain these efforts over time to be honored and recognized. Staff buy-in, leadership team meetings, community and family involvement, large systems changes and multiple data sources are used to create this impact. Since the COVID-19 pandemic and staff shortages in recent years, exemplary schools and districts have ensured that students are at the forefront of decision-making by developing ongoing professional development, including training and coaching to retain and develop new teachers and staff. Districts and schools have found that the PBIS framework, which encourages family, student, and community involvement, provides individual wellness, safety, and social-emotional growth and improves outcomes. Additionally, schools are reducing suspensions and increasing student engagement. For some schools in Minnesota, post-pandemic meant returning to the core PBIS basics (systems to support staff, data to inform decision making, and practices to support students) to come back strong. While we know there is still work to do, we celebrate several schools for their long-term implementation. Schools and districts implementing PBIS for three (3) or more years, and some for almost a decade, will be honored by Commissioner Willie Jett during the PBIS Summer Institute and Recognition Ceremony on June 14-15, 2023. Several presenters will share their implementation stories. Coordinating PBIS implementation at the district or school level shows authentic and relentless dedication to making improvements and impactful changes, and for that, we are so proud to announce this year’s recipients. Schools Metro Twin Cities Region - 33 Total schools 279Online - Osseo Public School District Basswood Elementary - Osseo Area Schools Battle Creek Elementary - Saint Paul Public Schools Birch Grove Elementary School for the Arts - Osseo Public Schools Bloomington Transition Center - Bloomington Public Schools Chanhassen High School - Eastern Carver County Public Schools Como Park - Saint Paul Public Schools Dayton's Bluff Achievement Plus Elementary – Saint Paul Public Schools Eagle Heights Spanish Immersion - Eden Prairie Schools Eagle Ridge Middle School - Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 Eastern Heights - Saint Paul Public Schools Edinbrook Elementary - Osseo Area Schools Elm Creek Elementary School - Osseo Area Schools Farnsworth Aerospace (PK-4) - Saint Paul Public Schools Global Arts Plus-Lower Campus - Saint Paul Public Schools Global Arts Plus-Upper Campus - Saint Paul Public Schools Hamline Elementary - Saint Paul Public Schools Hidden River Middle School - Saint Paul Public Schools Highwood Hills Elementary - A Polytechnic Program School - Saint Paul Public Schools Hilltop Primary School - Westonka Public Schools Laketown Elementary - Waconia Public Schools Lincoln Center Elementary – South St. Paul Public Schools Maxfield Elementary - Saint Paul Public Schools Mississippi Creative Arts School - Saint Paul Public Schools North View Middle School - Osseo Area Schools Oak Point Elementary - Eden Prairie Schools Oak View Elementary - Osseo Area Schools Osseo Area Learning Center - Osseo Area Schools Paul and Sheila Wellstone Elementary - Saint Paul Public Schools Prior Lakes Middle School – Hidden Oaks and Twin Oaks - Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools Rice Lake Elementary - Centennial Public School District Shirley Hills Primary School - Westonka Public Schools Vista View Elementary School - Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 Northern Minnesota Region - 42 Total Schools Apollo High School - St. Cloud Area School District 742 Bay View Elementary School - Proctor Public Schools Cambridge-Isanti High School - Cambridge-Isanti Schools Cambridge Intermediate School - Cambridge-Isanti Schools Cambridge Middle School - Cambridge-Isanti Schools Cambridge Primary School - Cambridge-Isanti Schools Clearview Elementary - St. Cloud Area School District 742 Cohasset Elementary School - Grand Rapids Public Schools Discovery Community School (PK-5) - St. Cloud Area School District 742 Foley Elementary School - Foley Public Schools Independence Elementary STEM - Big Lake Schools Isanti Intermediate School & Cambridge-Isanti STEAM School - Cambridge-Isanti Schools Isanti Middle School - Cambridge-Isanti Schools Ivan Sand Community High School - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman Katherine Johnson Education Center - St. Cloud Area School District 742 Kennedy Community School - St. Cloud Area School District 742 King Elementary School - Deer River Pubic Schools Lake Park Audubon Elementary School - Lake Park Audubon School District Leaf River/White Pine/Elm Tree Academies - Freshwater Education District Lincoln Elementary School - St. Cloud Area School District 742 Meadowvale Elementary School - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman Melrose Area Elementary School - Melrose Area School District Mississippi Heights Elementary School - Sauk Rapids-Rice School District North Junior High School - St. Cloud Area School District 742 Oak Hill Community School - St. Cloud Area School District 742 Otsego Elementary School - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman Pine River-Backus Elementary - Pine River-Backus Schools Parker Elementary School - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman Princeton Intermediate School - Princeton Public Schools Rice Elementary School - Sauk Rapids-Rice School District Rogers Middle School - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman Rogers Elementary STEM Magnet School - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman Sauk Rapids-Rice High School - Sauk Rapids-Rice Public Schools Talahi Community School - St. Cloud Area School District 742 Twin Lakes Elementary - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman VandenBerge Middle School - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman Washington Elementary - Cloquet Public School District West Rapids Elementary School - ISD 318 - Grand Rapids & Bigfork Westwood Elementary - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman Westwood Elementary School - St. Cloud Area School District 742 Zimmerman Elementary - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman Zimmerman Middle/High School - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman Southern Minnesota Region – 12 Total Schools Goodview Elementary School - Winona Area Public School District I.J. Holton Intermediate School - Austin Public Schools Jefferson Elementary School - Winona Area Public School District Kasson-Mantorville Middle School - Kasson-Mantorville School District La Crescent-Hokah Elementary School - La Crescent-Hokah Public Schools Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Secondary School - Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial TEAM Academy Charter School - TEAM Academy Tri-City United Le Center K8 - Tri-City United Public Schools Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School - Winona Area Public Schools Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 5-8 - Waterville-Elysian-Morristown School District Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Elementary School - Waterville-Elysian-Morristown School District Woodson Kindergarten Center - Austin Public Schools Districts Five (5) Recognized for Sustaining Exemplar District Capacity Criteria includes six out of 10 or 60% or more schools within the district meeting fidelity of implementation and does not require including Special Programs and/or Early Childhood Programming. Cambridge Isanti Schools has nine (9) schools and programs in the district. Eight-eight (88%) percent of the schools are implementing with fidelity. ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman, has twenty-two (20) schools or programs in the district. Seventy-seven percent (77%) of the schools are implementing with fidelity. Osseo Area Schools - District 279 has twenty-eight (28) schools or programs in the district. Eighty-two (82%) percent of schools in the district are implementing with fidelity and includes some Special Programs and Early Childhood. Cloud Area School District 742 has fourteen (14) schools and programs in the district. All fourteen schools are implementing with fidelity (100%) and includes Special Programs and Early Childhood. Saint Paul Public Schools has sixty-eight (68) schools and programs in the district. Seventy-three (73%) percent of schools are implementing with fidelity and includes some Special Programs and Early Childhood. 