Minnesota Recognizes Schools and Districts for Sustaining Their Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Implementation with Fidelity Through the Pandemic (6/13/23)
Minnesota Recognizes Schools and Districts for Sustaining their Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Implementation with Fidelity through the Pandemic
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Eighty-seven Schools representing 31 districts, and six districts coordinating school implementation are being recognized for sustaining PBIS for the 2022-23 school year.
This year, the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) recognizes 87 schools and six school districts for their successful work during the 2022-23 school year engaging in sustained PBIS implementation, an evidence-based framework for preventing problem behavior, providing instruction and support for positive and prosocial behaviors, and supporting social, emotional and behavioral needs for all students. Minnesota Statutes, section 122A.627 (https://www.revisor.mn.gov/statutes/?id=122A.627) defines the key components that make PBIS effective for all students, including students with the most intensive needs. The schools and districts receiving recognition this year are leaders in improving school climate, involving the community and increasing student achievement.[1]
From 2004 to 2023, PBIS implementation has expanded across the state resulting in positive student outcomes. Schools and districts must meet several requirements and sustain these efforts over time to be honored and recognized. Staff buy-in, leadership team meetings, community and family involvement, large systems changes and multiple data sources are used to create this impact.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic and staff shortages in recent years, exemplary schools and districts have ensured that students are at the forefront of decision-making by developing ongoing professional development, including training and coaching to retain and develop new teachers and staff. Districts and schools have found that the PBIS framework, which encourages family, student, and community involvement, provides individual wellness, safety, and social-emotional growth and improves outcomes. Additionally, schools are reducing suspensions and increasing student engagement. For some schools in Minnesota, post-pandemic meant returning to the core PBIS basics (systems to support staff, data to inform decision making, and practices to support students) to come back strong.
While we know there is still work to do, we celebrate several schools for their long-term implementation. Schools and districts implementing PBIS for three (3) or more years, and some for almost a decade, will be honored by Commissioner Willie Jett during the PBIS Summer Institute and Recognition Ceremony on June 14-15, 2023. Several presenters will share their implementation stories.
Coordinating PBIS implementation at the district or school level shows authentic and relentless dedication to making improvements and impactful changes, and for that, we are so proud to announce this year’s recipients.
Schools
Metro Twin Cities Region - 33 Total schools
279Online - Osseo Public School District
Basswood Elementary - Osseo Area Schools
Battle Creek Elementary - Saint Paul Public Schools
Birch Grove Elementary School for the Arts - Osseo Public Schools
Bloomington Transition Center - Bloomington Public Schools
Chanhassen High School - Eastern Carver County Public Schools
Como Park - Saint Paul Public Schools
Dayton's Bluff Achievement Plus Elementary – Saint Paul Public Schools
Eagle Heights Spanish Immersion - Eden Prairie Schools
Eagle Ridge Middle School - Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191
Eastern Heights - Saint Paul Public Schools
Edinbrook Elementary - Osseo Area Schools
Elm Creek Elementary School - Osseo Area Schools
Farnsworth Aerospace (PK-4) - Saint Paul Public Schools
Global Arts Plus-Lower Campus - Saint Paul Public Schools
Global Arts Plus-Upper Campus - Saint Paul Public Schools
Hamline Elementary - Saint Paul Public Schools
Hidden River Middle School - Saint Paul Public Schools
Highwood Hills Elementary - A Polytechnic Program School - Saint Paul Public Schools
Hilltop Primary School - Westonka Public Schools
Laketown Elementary - Waconia Public Schools
Lincoln Center Elementary – South St. Paul Public Schools
Maxfield Elementary - Saint Paul Public Schools
Mississippi Creative Arts School - Saint Paul Public Schools
North View Middle School - Osseo Area Schools
Oak Point Elementary - Eden Prairie Schools
Oak View Elementary - Osseo Area Schools
Osseo Area Learning Center - Osseo Area Schools
Paul and Sheila Wellstone Elementary - Saint Paul Public Schools
Prior Lakes Middle School – Hidden Oaks and Twin Oaks - Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools
Rice Lake Elementary - Centennial Public School District
Shirley Hills Primary School - Westonka Public Schools
Vista View Elementary School - Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191
Northern Minnesota Region - 42 Total Schools
Apollo High School - St. Cloud Area School District 742
Bay View Elementary School - Proctor Public Schools
Cambridge-Isanti High School - Cambridge-Isanti Schools
Cambridge Intermediate School - Cambridge-Isanti Schools
Cambridge Middle School - Cambridge-Isanti Schools
Cambridge Primary School - Cambridge-Isanti Schools
Clearview Elementary - St. Cloud Area School District 742
Cohasset Elementary School - Grand Rapids Public Schools
Discovery Community School (PK-5) - St. Cloud Area School District 742
Foley Elementary School - Foley Public Schools
Independence Elementary STEM - Big Lake Schools
Isanti Intermediate School & Cambridge-Isanti STEAM School - Cambridge-Isanti Schools
Isanti Middle School - Cambridge-Isanti Schools
Ivan Sand Community High School - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman
Katherine Johnson Education Center - St. Cloud Area School District 742
Kennedy Community School - St. Cloud Area School District 742
King Elementary School - Deer River Pubic Schools
Lake Park Audubon Elementary School - Lake Park Audubon School District
Leaf River/White Pine/Elm Tree Academies - Freshwater Education District
Lincoln Elementary School - St. Cloud Area School District 742
Meadowvale Elementary School - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman
Melrose Area Elementary School - Melrose Area School District
Mississippi Heights Elementary School - Sauk Rapids-Rice School District
North Junior High School - St. Cloud Area School District 742
Oak Hill Community School - St. Cloud Area School District 742
Otsego Elementary School - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman
Pine River-Backus Elementary - Pine River-Backus Schools
Parker Elementary School - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman
Princeton Intermediate School - Princeton Public Schools
Rice Elementary School - Sauk Rapids-Rice School District
Rogers Middle School - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman
Rogers Elementary STEM Magnet School - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman
Sauk Rapids-Rice High School - Sauk Rapids-Rice Public Schools
Talahi Community School - St. Cloud Area School District 742
Twin Lakes Elementary - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman
VandenBerge Middle School - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman
Washington Elementary - Cloquet Public School District
West Rapids Elementary School - ISD 318 - Grand Rapids & Bigfork
Westwood Elementary - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman
Westwood Elementary School - St. Cloud Area School District 742
Zimmerman Elementary - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman
Zimmerman Middle/High School - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman
Southern Minnesota Region – 12 Total Schools
Goodview Elementary School - Winona Area Public School District
I.J. Holton Intermediate School - Austin Public Schools
Jefferson Elementary School - Winona Area Public School District
Kasson-Mantorville Middle School - Kasson-Mantorville School District
La Crescent-Hokah Elementary School - La Crescent-Hokah Public Schools
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Secondary School - Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial
TEAM Academy Charter School - TEAM Academy
Tri-City United Le Center K8 - Tri-City United Public Schools
Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School - Winona Area Public Schools
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 5-8 - Waterville-Elysian-Morristown School District
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Elementary School - Waterville-Elysian-Morristown School District
Woodson Kindergarten Center - Austin Public Schools
Districts
Five (5) Recognized for Sustaining Exemplar District Capacity
Criteria includes six out of 10 or 60% or more schools within the district meeting fidelity of implementation and does not require including Special Programs and/or Early Childhood Programming.
- Cambridge Isanti Schools has nine (9) schools and programs in the district. Eight-eight (88%) percent of the schools are implementing with fidelity.
- ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman, has twenty-two (20) schools or programs in the district. Seventy-seven percent (77%) of the schools are implementing with fidelity.
- Osseo Area Schools - District 279 has twenty-eight (28) schools or programs in the district. Eighty-two (82%) percent of schools in the district are implementing with fidelity and includes some Special Programs and Early Childhood.
- Cloud Area School District 742 has fourteen (14) schools and programs in the district. All fourteen schools are implementing with fidelity (100%) and includes Special Programs and Early Childhood.
- Saint Paul Public Schools has sixty-eight (68) schools and programs in the district. Seventy-three (73%) percent of schools are implementing with fidelity and includes some Special Programs and Early Childhood.
One (1) District Recognized for Progressing Toward Sustaining Implementation
- Big Lake Schools has five (5) schools and programs in the district including a cooperative and fifty percent (50%) of the schools are implementing with fidelity.
Join us at the Virtual 2023 PBIS Summer Institute Date: June 14-15, 2023 Time(s): 9:00 a.m. - 12:35 p.m. Fee: There is NO charge for the conference, however registration is required: Register on Alchemer
Contact - Program or Registration Questions: MDE.PBIS@state.mn.us
###