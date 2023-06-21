Submit Release
Minnesota Recognizes Schools and Districts for Sustaining Their Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Implementation with Fidelity Through the Pandemic (6/13/23)

Minnesota Recognizes Schools and Districts for Sustaining their Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Implementation with Fidelity through the Pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Eighty-seven Schools representing 31 districts, and six districts coordinating school implementation are being recognized for sustaining PBIS for the 2022-23 school year.

This year, the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) recognizes 87 schools and six school districts for their successful work during the 2022-23 school year engaging in sustained PBIS implementation, an evidence-based framework for preventing problem behavior, providing instruction and support for positive and prosocial behaviors, and supporting social, emotional and behavioral needs for all students. Minnesota Statutes, section 122A.627 (https://www.revisor.mn.gov/statutes/?id=122A.627) defines the key components that make PBIS effective for all students, including students with the most intensive needs. The schools and districts receiving recognition this year are leaders in improving school climate, involving the community and increasing student achievement.[1]

From 2004 to 2023, PBIS implementation has expanded across the state resulting in positive student outcomes. Schools and districts must meet several requirements and sustain these efforts over time to be honored and recognized. Staff buy-in, leadership team meetings, community and family involvement, large systems changes and multiple data sources are used to create this impact.  

Since the COVID-19 pandemic and staff shortages in recent years, exemplary schools and districts have ensured that students are at the forefront of decision-making by developing ongoing professional development, including training and coaching to retain and develop new teachers and staff. Districts and schools have found that the PBIS framework, which encourages family, student, and community involvement, provides individual wellness, safety, and social-emotional growth and improves outcomes. Additionally, schools are reducing suspensions and increasing student engagement. For some schools in Minnesota, post-pandemic meant returning to the core PBIS basics (systems to support staff, data to inform decision making, and practices to support students) to come back strong.

While we know there is still work to do, we celebrate several schools for their long-term implementation. Schools and districts implementing PBIS for three (3) or more years, and some for almost a decade, will be honored by Commissioner Willie Jett during the PBIS Summer Institute and Recognition Ceremony on June 14-15, 2023. Several presenters will share their implementation stories.

Coordinating PBIS implementation at the district or school level shows authentic and relentless dedication to making improvements and impactful changes, and for that, we are so proud to announce this year’s recipients.

Schools

Metro Twin Cities Region - 33 Total schools

279Online - Osseo Public School District

Basswood Elementary - Osseo Area Schools

Battle Creek Elementary - Saint Paul Public Schools

Birch Grove Elementary School for the Arts - Osseo Public Schools

Bloomington Transition Center - Bloomington Public Schools

Chanhassen High School - Eastern Carver County Public Schools

Como Park - Saint Paul Public Schools

Dayton's Bluff Achievement Plus Elementary – Saint Paul Public Schools

Eagle Heights Spanish Immersion - Eden Prairie Schools

Eagle Ridge Middle School - Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191

Eastern Heights - Saint Paul Public Schools

Edinbrook Elementary - Osseo Area Schools

Elm Creek Elementary School - Osseo Area Schools

Farnsworth Aerospace (PK-4) - Saint Paul Public Schools

Global Arts Plus-Lower Campus - Saint Paul Public Schools

Global Arts Plus-Upper Campus - Saint Paul Public Schools

Hamline Elementary - Saint Paul Public Schools

Hidden River Middle School - Saint Paul Public Schools

Highwood Hills Elementary - A Polytechnic Program School - Saint Paul Public Schools

Hilltop Primary School - Westonka Public Schools

Laketown Elementary - Waconia Public Schools

Lincoln Center Elementary – South St. Paul Public Schools

Maxfield Elementary - Saint Paul Public Schools

Mississippi Creative Arts School - Saint Paul Public Schools

North View Middle School - Osseo Area Schools

Oak Point Elementary - Eden Prairie Schools

Oak View Elementary - Osseo Area Schools

Osseo Area Learning Center - Osseo Area Schools

Paul and Sheila Wellstone Elementary - Saint Paul Public Schools

Prior Lakes Middle School – Hidden Oaks and Twin Oaks - Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools

Rice Lake Elementary - Centennial Public School District

Shirley Hills Primary School - Westonka Public Schools

Vista View Elementary School - Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191

Northern Minnesota Region - 42 Total Schools

Apollo High School - St. Cloud Area School District 742

Bay View Elementary School - Proctor Public Schools

Cambridge-Isanti High School - Cambridge-Isanti Schools

Cambridge Intermediate School - Cambridge-Isanti Schools

Cambridge Middle School - Cambridge-Isanti Schools

Cambridge Primary School - Cambridge-Isanti Schools

Clearview Elementary - St. Cloud Area School District 742

Cohasset Elementary School - Grand Rapids Public Schools

Discovery Community School (PK-5) - St. Cloud Area School District 742

Foley Elementary School - Foley Public Schools

Independence Elementary STEM - Big Lake Schools

Isanti Intermediate School & Cambridge-Isanti STEAM School - Cambridge-Isanti Schools

Isanti Middle School - Cambridge-Isanti Schools

Ivan Sand Community High School - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman

Katherine Johnson Education Center - St. Cloud Area School District 742

Kennedy Community School - St. Cloud Area School District 742

King Elementary School - Deer River Pubic Schools

Lake Park Audubon Elementary School - Lake Park Audubon School District

Leaf River/White Pine/Elm Tree Academies - Freshwater Education District

Lincoln Elementary School - St. Cloud Area School District 742

Meadowvale Elementary School - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman

Melrose Area Elementary School - Melrose Area School District

Mississippi Heights Elementary School - Sauk Rapids-Rice School District

North Junior High School - St. Cloud Area School District 742

Oak Hill Community School - St. Cloud Area School District 742

Otsego Elementary School - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman

Pine River-Backus Elementary - Pine River-Backus Schools

Parker Elementary School - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman

Princeton Intermediate School - Princeton Public Schools

Rice Elementary School - Sauk Rapids-Rice School District

Rogers Middle School - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman

Rogers Elementary STEM Magnet School - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman

Sauk Rapids-Rice High School - Sauk Rapids-Rice Public Schools

Talahi Community School - St. Cloud Area School District 742

Twin Lakes Elementary - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman

VandenBerge Middle School - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman

Washington Elementary - Cloquet Public School District

West Rapids Elementary School - ISD 318 - Grand Rapids & Bigfork

Westwood Elementary - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman

Westwood Elementary School - St. Cloud Area School District 742

Zimmerman Elementary - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman

Zimmerman Middle/High School - ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman 

Southern Minnesota Region – 12 Total Schools

Goodview Elementary School - Winona Area Public School District

I.J. Holton Intermediate School -  Austin Public Schools

Jefferson Elementary School - Winona Area Public School District

Kasson-Mantorville Middle School - Kasson-Mantorville School District

La Crescent-Hokah Elementary School - La Crescent-Hokah Public Schools

Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Secondary School - Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial

TEAM Academy Charter School - TEAM Academy

Tri-City United Le Center K8 - Tri-City United Public Schools

Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School - Winona Area Public Schools

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 5-8 - Waterville-Elysian-Morristown School District

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Elementary School - Waterville-Elysian-Morristown School District

Woodson Kindergarten Center - Austin Public Schools

Districts

Five (5) Recognized for Sustaining Exemplar District Capacity

Criteria includes six out of 10 or 60% or more schools within the district meeting fidelity of implementation and does not require including Special Programs and/or Early Childhood Programming.

  1. Cambridge Isanti Schools has nine (9) schools and programs in the district. Eight-eight (88%) percent of the schools are implementing with fidelity.
  1. ISD 728 - Elk River - Otsego - Rogers - Zimmerman, has twenty-two (20) schools or programs in the district. Seventy-seven percent (77%) of the schools are implementing with fidelity.
  1. Osseo Area Schools - District 279 has twenty-eight (28) schools or programs in the district. Eighty-two (82%) percent of schools in the district are implementing with fidelity and includes some Special Programs and Early Childhood.
  1. Cloud Area School District 742 has fourteen (14) schools and programs in the district. All fourteen schools are implementing with fidelity (100%) and includes Special Programs and Early Childhood.
  1. Saint Paul Public Schools has sixty-eight (68) schools and programs in the district. Seventy-three (73%) percent of schools are implementing with fidelity and includes some Special Programs and Early Childhood.

One (1) District Recognized for Progressing Toward Sustaining Implementation

  1. Big Lake Schools has five (5) schools and programs in the district including a cooperative and fifty percent (50%) of the schools are implementing with fidelity.

Join us at the Virtual 2023 PBIS Summer Institute Date: June 14-15, 2023 Time(s):  9:00 a.m. - 12:35 p.m. Fee: There is NO charge for the conference, however registration is required: Register on Alchemer

Contact - Program or Registration Questions: MDE.PBIS@state.mn.us

###

