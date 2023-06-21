Sandwich Panels Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast

Global sandwich panels market size was valued at $20.21 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $39.16 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandwich panels are a type of construction material that is used for building walls, roofs, and floors. They are composed of two layers of facing material, which are joined together with an insulation core. These panels are made from a variety of materials, including metals, plastics, and composites. The panels have the ability to provide excellent thermal and acoustic insulation and are widely used in the construction industry. The global sandwich panels market size was valued at $20.21 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $39.16 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Free Sample PDF Now With Updated & Valuable Insights (215 Pages) https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17408

Rise in construction activities across various regions such as Europe & Asia-Pacific and increase in demand for high appealing designs for buildings are expected to fuel the sandwich panel market growth. For instance, according to the German Construction Federation (ZDB) and the German Construction Industry Federation (HDB), 4% growth in the German construction sector reached to $124.45 billion from 2020 to 2022.

Drivers

The growing demand for lightweight construction materials in the automotive, transportation, and manufacturing industries is expected to be a major factor driving the demand for sandwich panels. These panels are also used in the construction of residential and commercial buildings due to their high insulation capability, which helps reduce energy costs. Furthermore, governments in various countries are promoting the use of energy-efficient materials in the construction industry, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the increasing focus on sustainable building materials is likely to fuel the market growth.

Restraints

High initial costs associated with the installation of sandwich panels are expected to act as a key restraint for the market growth. In addition, the availability of substitutes such as wood, brick, and stone is likely to restrain the market growth.

Make a Purchase Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17408

Opportunities

The growing adoption of sandwich panels in the emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America is expected to create significant opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The development of technologically advanced insulation materials is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market players.

Challenges

The lack of awareness regarding the benefits of sandwich panels is expected to be a major challenge for the market.

Conclusion

The global sandwich panels market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for lightweight construction materials in the automotive, transportation, and manufacturing industries. The growing focus on sustainable building materials is likely to create significant opportunities for the market. However, the high initial costs associated with the installation of sandwich panels are expected to act as a key limitation for the market.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The key players that operate in the sandwich panels market are 3A Composites, Arcelor Mittal Construction, Arconic, Arpanel, Dana Group, Extreme Panel Technologies, INC., Fischer Profil GmbH, INGREEN SYSTEMS, ISOMEC SRL, Italpannelli, Jiangsu Jingxue Insulation Technology Co. Ltd., Kingspan Group, Marcegaglia, Metecno group, Nucor Corporation (Nucor Building Systems), Premier Building System, INC., and Rautarukki Corporation.

Buy Now - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/8c48aee76dbda5213fd79bb2c7fcb0bb

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global sandwich panels market trends and dynamics.

In-depth global sandwich panels market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2022 and 2031.

Extensive analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The sandwich panels market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.

The key players within the sandwich panels market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of sandwich panels industry.