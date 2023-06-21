Malaria Diagnostics Market to Incur Meteoric Growth During 2023-2030 | Access Bio,Abbott,BioMérieux,Meril Life,Thermo.

Malaria Diagnostics Market

Malaria is a disease caused by a parasite. The parasite is spread to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Malaria Diagnostics Market Size Projections : The global malaria diagnostics market was valued at US$ 729.1 Mn in 2022 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 1,068.9 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2023 and 2030.

The Malaria Diagnostics market is experiencing significant growth. Factors such as the high prevalence of malaria, increasing awareness about early diagnosis, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and government initiatives for malaria control are driving the growth of the Malaria Diagnostics market.

Coherent Market Insight has released a new research study titled Malaria Diagnostics Market is growing rapidly, which signifies a strong interest in Malaria Diagnostics research as we enter 2023.

Business executives nowadays must make countless decisions on distribution routes, pricing, target markets, promotions, and the features and advantages of their products. There are market research studies and procedures that are deliberately planned to capture useful data to guide every decision, and they must take into account all the relevant elements.

Market Opportunities :

Increasing incidence of malaria, growing demand for novel diagnostic tools in malaria-endemic regions, and increasing government initiatives for prevention of malaria are some major factors expected to aid in the growth of the global malaria diagnostics market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (Government of India), India is the only high endemic country which has reported a decline of 17.6% in 2019 compared to 2018. Moreover, the Government of India has developed a National Framework for Malaria Elimination (2016-2030) and a National Strategic Plan (2017-2022) with the aim to eliminate malaria (zero indigenous cases) in all Category 1 and 2 districts by 2022.

Top Key Players:

Access Bio,Abbott Laboratories,BioMérieux,Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd,Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,Premier Medical Corporation Pvt Ltd,Siemens Healthineers,Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.,Nikon Corporation

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Detailed Segmentation :

By Technology:

• Microscopy

• Rapid Diagnostic Tests

• Molecular Diagnostic Tests

• Other Technologies

Highlights the following Key Factors:

✍➣ 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 – A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

✍➣ 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐲 – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

✍➣ 𝐒𝐖𝐎𝐓 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 – A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

✍➣ 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 – Progression of key events associated with the company.

✍➣ 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 – A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

✍➣ 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 – A list of key competitors to the company.

✍➣ 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

✍➣ 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years history.

Scope Of the report :

The scope of the Malaria Diagnostics Market report includes an analysis of the current and future market trends, market size and growth potential, key players and their market share, regional analysis, and the impact of market drivers and restraints on the Malaria Diagnostics market. The report aims to provide comprehensive insights into the market landscape, competitive dynamics, and emerging opportunities in the field of malaria diagnostics. Additionally, it may cover factors such as market segmentation based on diagnostic methods, end-users, and regions to provide a holistic understanding of the market.

