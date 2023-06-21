Dual Measures of Targeted Business Matching + On-Site Investigation in Convention and Exhibition Environment for Macao and Hengqin to Win the Bid for More MICE Events

MACAU, June 21 - In order to win the bid for more national-level and international-level MICE events with high quality to be held in Macao, and extend to Hengqin via the mode of “multi-venue event”, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) held the “ ‘Opportunities and Development’ – Macao MICE Collaboration Promotion Seminar & MICE Environment Experience Tour” on 12-16 June. Promotion and exchange sessions were held online and offline, with more than 400 business matching sessions facilitated between 27 Macao and Hengqin MICE enterprises and 168 mainland and overseas buyers. According to Macao enterprises, they have received enquiries regarding annual congress from the mainland enterprises, and also expressed the appreciation for the targeted and effective business matching arranged.

During the event, IPIM organised 40 representatives from the potential mainland event organisers and buyers including Sinopharm, CYTS Conference & Exhibition Service Co., Ltd. and other renowned enterprises, and offered them an opportunity to personally experience a series of MICE hardware and software facilities as well as tourism resources in Macao, hoping that they could better feel the charms of Macao as an ideal MICE destination in a multi-dimensional manner.

Promoting MICE advantages of Macao and Hengqin whilst facilitating collaboration via multiple online and offline business matching sessions

The “ ‘Opportunities and Development’ – Macao MICE Collaboration Promotion Seminar” was held today (15 June) online and offline to promote the MICE environment of Macao and Hengqin, also introduce tourism resources as well as support and incentive measures to the potential domestic and overseas event organisers and buyers, with the livestreaming promotion recording more than 600 views.

At the venue, exchange and business matching were also arranged to build a platform for representatives of the Macao-Hengqin MICE sectors, such as hotels, travel agencies, integrated resorts, MICE business associations to meet with outstanding mainland buyers; counting in the business talks held online from 12 to 14 June, a total of more than 400 business matching sessions were facilitated to explore business collaboration opportunities whilst showcasing the mature services package of the MICE industry in Macao.

Diverse arrangements highlighting the charms of Macao as an ideal MICE destination

On 14-16 June, IPIM organised 40 representatives coming from the potential mainland event organisers and buyers to visit a number of MICE venues, hotels and tourism facilities in Macao. It is hoped that these representatives could share their personal experience to promote Macao’s charms as an ideal MICE destination, which might attract more MICE events to be held in Macao.

According to an event organiser from Beijing, this tour gave him a clear perception that Macao has not only world-class MICE facilities catering to a wide range of events, but also a wide range of support services, as well as amazing team-building activities and side events. With its unique Sino-Portuguese culture and featured food, Macao is fully capable of holding various MICE events. He also plans to recommend customers to hold different types of events in Macao.