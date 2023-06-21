[Exploring together the concept of new driving forces for technological development] Exchange Sessions Attract About 150 technology enterprises from Macao, Hengqin and East China

MACAU, June 21 - In order to align with the “1+4” industrial layout of the Macao SAR Government, the “‘Sharing Opportunities, Building New Technologies’ Macao Science and Technology Investment Promotion Conference” was hosted by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) today (15), as the themed event of the host city of 9th session of the China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair (CSITF). The event allowed about 150 representatives of scientific and technological enterprises or institutions in Macao, Hengqin and East China to exchange insights into issues regarding scientific and technological innovation.

Staying committed to promoting multi-lateral exchanges and cooperation

IPIM’s President Vincent U introduced the development of technology innovation sector in Macao and the new trend of Macao-Hengqin synergistic development at the event. He hoped to attract more professional MICE events on the four major industries, including high technology and innovation, to be held in Macao, strengthen the function of MICE events as a platform facilitating the exchanges and co-operation between Macao and the Greater Bay Area, and even Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region.

Deputy Director of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce Du Jiangang, expressed in his speech his hope that entrepreneurs from Shanghai and Macao could seize the new opportunities for deepening co-the operation between the two places, and further explore the unique role of CSITF in building a new development pattern, creating more sparks of co-operation through different forms of exchanges and interactions.

Deputy Director of the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin Zhang Ge introduced local policies and related activities to support the development of science and innovation industry, and invited the participating enterprises to Co-operation Zone in Hengqin for field investigation, so as to grasp new business opportunities and create a new business world.

Making good use of policies of Macao and Hengqin to connect more technology application scenarios

Themed speeches and discussion sessions were held on site, with the themes of “How the Business Environment Could Be Used to Discover Technology Business Opportunities” and “Science and Technology Innovation Environment and Technology Development”, in which six representatives of technology enterprises or related institutions from Macao and Shanghai were invited to share their experiences.

Guest speakers suggested that enterprises should make good use of the concept of “1+1>2” and preferential policies of Macao-Hengqin co-operation, devise more technology application scenarios, and better integrate into the overall development of the country. They also pointed out that, the digital economy is an important trend in global economic development, and even a new engine for economic growth. Effectively use of technological means does not only to allow enterprises to carry out online promotion and achieve rapid drainage, but also enable them to sell products online to speed up transactions, and, through big data analysis, make precise marketing solutions to meet the individual needs of consumers.

Assisting enterprises in seizing opportunities for technological innovation and development

In addition, the Promotion Conference also set up business matching sessions to assist technology enterprises and institutions in Macao, Hengqin and East China in matching and negotiating with each other. Shanghai entrepreneurs who participated in the Conference said that they would, through this event, better understand the technology development trend and supporting policies of Macao and Hengqin, and explore the feasibility of running businesses in Macao and Hengqin in the future. Some Macao entrepreneurs claimed that, through business matching, they have connected with many enterprises, one of which was an enterprise they had been co-operating online in the past. After this face-to-face communication, both parties developed a better understanding of each other’s business and work, and their relationship has been further deepened, opening up preliminary co-operation intentions in other areas.