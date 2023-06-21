“1+4” Pavilion debuts --- 11th MITE to commence grandly in late June and unleash charm of “tourism +”

MACAU, June 21 - Promotional video for 11th MITE

The 11th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (referred to as the “Expo” or “MITE”) will be staged from 30 June – 2 July 2023. Under the theme “MITE connects the World”, the Expo will present six major highlights. There will be new elements such as the “1+4” Pavilion, The Cellar, Macao Creative Pavilion and Macao Educational Tour Development Forum to manifest the diverse glamour of “tourism +”. Booths run by exhibitors from worldwide will give a colorful showcase of tourism resources, tourism and related products of various destinations.

The exhibition floor covers about 23,000 square meters and accommodates about 870 booths this year. Gathering members of the trade from different parts of the world, the Expo has by far 489 exhibitors and about 500 buyers confirmed for participation.

“1+4” Pavilion promotes four nascent industries

Committed to the Macao SAR Government’s development strategy of “1+4” adequate diversification, the 11th MITE will feature the new “1 + 4” Pavilion, where close to 20 enterprises from the four major industries including health and wellness, modern financial services, high technology, conferences and exhibitions, commerce and trade, and culture and sports in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and Macao will promote their business as exhibitors. The Macao International Health Management and Wellness Tourism Forum” and the “Combining Capital, Intelligence and Commerce to Build a Cultural Tourism and Financial Ecosystem — Macao Cultural Tourism and Finance Salon” will be held to support the development of the four major industries.

Booths from worldwide burst with a riot of color and create business opportunities

With Macao’s lifting of travel restrictions, MITE once again welcomes tourism and related industry delegates from near and far this year. The Expo will encompass international, Mainland and Hong Kong-Macao-Taiwan Region exhibition zones. A variety of distinctive booths will not just promote regional and international tourism exchange and cooperation but also facilitate navigation of business opportunities. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism will lead tourism offices and travel trade delegations from 24 provinces and municipalities to promote the abundant tourism resources in the Mainland at the Expo. National tourism authorities and enterprises from different countries will set up customized booths. Portugal Tourism Board will run the first Portugal Pavilion at MITE with the participation of 13 tourism businesses. Portuguese band, Portuguese Folk Dance and traditional Fado music performances will take place at the Pavilion.

In addition, the Promotion Seminar of Tourism Products from Portuguese Speaking Countries will be held at the Expo to showcase tourism resources and products of the Portuguese-speaking countries, promote exchange and cooperation in tourism and give play to Macao’s role as a Sino-Portuguese platform.

Various activities at The Cellar

While the Gastronomy Pavilion will show up once again, The Cellar will debut at MITE this year. Designed after the outlook of a wine cellar, The Cellar will bring together wine and related products for sale by 16 Mainland, Hong Kong and Macao wine sellers. There will be the “Introduction to Wine and Winemaking” Certificate Course, “Wine Tasting” sessions, Meet The Macau Beer Master Workshop and Macau Beer Drinking Contest for the public to sign up for participation (for individuals aged 18 or above).

Macao Creative Pavilion showcases original IP products with unique characteristics

The Expo and the Cultural Affairs Bureau will jointly present the Macao Creative Pavilion to promote local original products of intellectual property and organize IP Brand Promotion Sessions at the Pavilion. The aim is to foster local businesses’ development and cooperation with their counterparts from different regions, deepen the integration of “tourism + culture and creativity”, enrich the diversity of cultural tourism products and boost spending. Cultural museums from the Mainland, including Suzhou Museum, Sanxingdui Museum, Jinsha Site Museum and Nanjing Museum Administration, will mark their first appearance in MITE, to display IP and educational products from their collections. Their exhibitions will promote exchange and integrated development of the cultural and tourism industries in Macao and the Mainland, supporting Chinese cultural museums to promote their products in the international market.

Educational tour forum boosts synergy of “tourism + education”

To foster educational tourism development in Macao, the “Macao Educational Tour Development Forum” will be held at MITE as a new highlight this year. Mainland experts are invited to elaborate on the concept of educational tour. Municipal governments will share their experience in developing their cities as an educational travel destination. The Forum will raise the awareness of the local trade and build an exchange platform for the Mainland and local enterprises. Perspectives will be exchanged on how to transform resources into educational products for meaningful learning experiences.

Grand lucky draw and online game

The Expo features a “MAK MAK grand lucky draw”. Visitors can join the lucky draw by purchasing any product(s) worth 300 patacas or above for a chance to win air tickets, hotel stay, digital products and other prizes. Besides the grand lucky draw, there is another lucky draw with admission tickets. In addition, MITE will present an online game again. Between 16 June and 2 July, participants of the online game “MITE Connects the World” can gain points after answering simple questions and unlock more travel benefits and privileges at the Expo. Online game players can obtain a game coupon for playing the claw machine at Macao Government Tourism Office’s booth, with chances to win round-trip tickets to Bangkok for two. Also, after answering three questions on the online game, participants can create their unique, personalized souvenir of non-fungible token (NFT) through artificial intelligence (AI), which they can collect upon arrival at the Expo. The online game also provides guiding information in the form of augmented reality on site. Visitors can scan the QR codes at designated zones to discover highlights nearby.

For the fascinating program and latest information, please visit MITE’s official website: www.mitexpo.mo, or follow MITE on Facebook and WeChat.